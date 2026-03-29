Phillies Provide Zack Wheeler Update After Triple-A Rehab Start

The positive indicators keep pouring in for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Zack Wheeler threw 38 pitches in three scoreless innings during a rehab start with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown on Saturday. He struck out three hitters and allowed two hits and one walk. His fastball velocity sat in the range of 94 miles per hour.

Rob Thomson told the Philadelphia media that Wheeler will travel with the IronPigs to face the Durham Bulls in another rehab start on Friday. He’s set for an additional minor league outing – whether it’s in Double A or Triple A – in another turn through the rotation.

According to Thomson, Wheeler arrived at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday morning with no reported issues. The manager spoke with a noncommittal tone about counting Wheeler’s two innings in a simulated game at the Carpenter Complex in Clearwater as one of the initially planned four outings before his season debut in the majors.

“Just keep progressing. He’s doing pretty well. I’m really happy with where he’s at.” -Rob Thomson

Thomson estimated Wheeler’s rampup timeline from his first spring training bullpen session on February 26 at six weeks. The Phillies begin their second homestand of the season on April 10, six weeks and one day from the time of the initial estimation.

Wheeler last started for the Phillies on August 15 before discovering a stunning blood clot issue that led him to undergo thoracic outlet surgery.

The veteran right-hander reached the MLB All-Star Break in July 2025 with a sparkling 9-3 record and a 2.36 ERA. He ranked second among all major league pitchers in strikeouts and quality starts, third in innings pitched, and fourth in WAR.