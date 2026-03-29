This Day in Sports History: March 29

Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over the years, March 29 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Cowens is known for his nonstop motor and toughness. He is a symbol of old-school basketball toughness. Lyle is famous for breaking barriers for European golfers, winning majors in dramatic fashion, and helping shift golf from being dominated by the United States to truly international. Button is one of the most technically skilled and adaptable drivers of his era. He is known for being smooth, intelligent, and strategic rather than aggressive.