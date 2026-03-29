NFL To Begin Hiring Replacment Refs As Labor Talks Stall

The NFL is inching one step closer to using replacement refs again. Talks between the NFL and the NFL Referees Association (NFLRA) broke down last week. The two sides seemed far apart on the NFL's main priority of improving the quality of refereeing. And now, the NFL will begin hiring replacement refs.

ESPN reported that "NFL owners are 'alarmed' by the state of negotiations with the NFL Referees Association." One source told them that the two sides are very far apart on both the money and their proposed measures to improve refereeing in the league.

NFL's Plans To Improve The Quality Of Their Refs

What measures does the NFL want to implement to achieve that goal? The ESPN report laid out 3 ideas the NFL has.

Firstly, they want to increase the probationary period for news refs from 3 to 5 years. They also want to shorten the time off in the off-season to allow for more training. That plan even includes making refs who underperform work spring Football games in an aim to improve their performance. Lastly, they want to ditch the seniority-based approach to selecting refs in the playoffs and give out assignments based on performance.

NFL refs, like the refs in most leagues, are often the targets of scorn from fans and media. The NFL seems deadset on changing that. They seem willing to use the expiring CBA to force change, and will risk another lockout to accomplish that goal.

But it seems the refs are less keen on these changes. "The owners are alarmed that this negotiation has been as challenging as it's been," a league source told ESPN. "They are alarmed that the union has resisted the performance and accountability measures."

Looming Lockout

The current CBA ends on May 31st. If the two sides cannot reach an agreement, we might have replacement refs for the first time since 2012. That obviously went very poorly for the league the last time. But they think getting a jump start on hiring replacement refs will make things different this time around.

"To expect people to jump from college to the pros and change in speed in that short of time is destined to be a challenge to succeed," a league source told ESPN. "We're not going to do that.

The league waited until July the last time. Now they are hiring them 3 months earlier.

Will it lead to a lockout again? It sounds like the two sides are very far apart. The NFL seems dead set on implementing these changes. And the fact that they are already hiring replacement refs signals they will not budge on these policy proposals.