This Day in Sports History: March 28

Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over the years, March 28 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Albright is known for being one of the first American women to dominate the sport internationally and is famous for her Olympic gold. Navratilova is known for her dominance, longevity, and versatility across singles and doubles. She won 18 Grand Slam singles titles and a record nine Wimbledon titles. Hill is known for being a standout college and NBA star, whose career was impacted by injuries. He is famous for his elite all-around ability.