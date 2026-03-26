Phillies Cruise by Rangers on Memorable Opening Day

The Citizens Bank Park crowd roared from the moment Ricky Bottalico threw out the first pitch. The Philadelphia Phillies dominated the Texas Rangers with a convincing victory on MLB Opening Day.

Opening Day 2026

Kyle Schwarber put the Phillies on the board in the top of the first inning. He took a 1-2 pitch from Nathan Eovaldi to the opposite field for a two-run home run. Trea Turner also scored after leading off with an infield hit.

Cristopher Sanchez didn't need much help anyway. The staff ace dominated a helpless Texas lineup only three years removed from a World Series. Sanchez struck out 10 and allowed only three hits. He didn't walk a batter all afternoon, and former Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen was the only hitter who took him for extra bases.

The emerging star used his sinker effectively to allow very little traffic on the bases. However, his feared changeup carried him to an Opening Day victory.

“He’s a cool customer, and he lives up to that. He has a way of motivating himself – not that he’s not always motivated – but he tends to shine when the lights are the brightest.” -Rob Thomson

Photo by Colin Newby | BBGI Philadelphia

Alec Bohm did the remainder of the damage in the fifth inning. The embattled third baseman smacked an opposite field home run just over the right field wall to put the Phillies up 5-0.

Justin Crawford also sparkled in his major league debut. He singled in his first two at-bats and scored on Bohm's home run.

Kyle Backhus let the Rangers on the board in the ninth inning. Jake Burger homered to bring the score to 5-2. It was his third hit of the game. Backhus ran into more trouble and forced Rob Thomson to bring in Jhoan Duran. The fireballer secured his first save of the season.

America's 250th anniversary celebration will turn the eyes of the nation to Philadelphia. Citizens Bank Park will host the MLB All-Star Game as one of the prime-time events in a packed month of July. The Phillies started the memorable season on the right note.