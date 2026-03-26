Philadelphia Phillies vs Texas Rangers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia Phillies begin their 144th season on Thursday when the Texas Rangers visit Citizens Bank Park for a contest at 4:15 p.m. EST. Philadelphia goes into 2026's Major League Baseball campaign vying for its third-straight National League East division title and a fifth consecutive postseason berth.

Phillies general manager Preston Mattingly has preserved the nucleus of a pitching rotation that was the class of the NL last season. John Stolnis of The Good Phight is predicting that starting hurler "Zack Wheeler finally wins (the) Cy Young” in 2026. Stolnis also points out that Philadelphia's pitcher Cristopher Sanchez was the Dominican Republic's ace at the 2026 World Baseball Classic this March, calling the 29-year-old starter “baseball's best left-handed pitcher not named Tarik Skubal.”

Philadelphia also retains its ample firepower at the plate. Kyle Schwarber is hoping to build on his best season as a professional. Infielding stars Bryce Harper and Trea Turner are among a majority of 2025's roster that remains with the baseball club, as does outfielder Brandon Marsh, who slugged .443 last season. Will the Phils extend their six-game winning streak against the Lone Stars with a victory on Opening Day?

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (+145)

Rangers +1.5 (-161)

Money line

Phillies -135

Rangers -145

Total

Over 7.5 (-108)

Under 7.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on March 26, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Texas Rangers Betting Trends

The Phillies have defeated the Rangers six straight times.

Philadelphia is 4-1 on Opening Day in the last five seasons.

Texas scored 49 runs in a five-game span of spring training.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Texas Rangers Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Relief pitcher Orion Kerkering is out with a hamstring injury.

Pitcher Max Lazar is out with an oblique injury.

Pitcher Zack Wheeler is on MiLB rehab duty with a shoulder injury.

Texas Rangers

Relief pitcher Cody Bradford is out with an elbow injury.

Shortstop Cody Freeman is out with a back injury.

Pitcher Jordan Montgomery is out with an elbow injury.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Texas Rangers Predictions and Picks

The Rangers arrive having lit up much of the spring-training slate with stellar offense. Performances like the Lone Stars' 22-2 thrashing of San Diego on March 14, which featured four hits from outfielder Brandon Nimmo on top of utility man Josh H. Smith cracking a Grand Slam in a crazy 13-run rally, offer hope that the Rangers can improve on last year's disappointing .500 outcome. Nimmo's acquisition from New York represents a Rangers roster overhaul that contrasts with the Phils' standing pat this offseason.

Sanchez, not Wheeler, begins the season in Philadelphia's ace role against starting hurler Nathan Eovaldi of the Rangers. Both teams could be holding some genuine aces "in the hole” so to speak, given that Jacob deGrom is also resting at the start of Texas' season. Eovaldi went 11-3 last year, but manager Skip Schumaker also loves that the veteran has not lost to Philadelphia in over a dozen years.