NFLRA Labor Talks Break Down as Refs Oppose Improvement Efforts

Prepare yourselves Football fans, we could be barrelling towards another season with replacement refs. Labor talks between the league and the NFL Referees Association broke down this week. The two sides were scheduled to meet for two days to work towards a new CBA, but according to an ESPN report, the talks ended after just 1 day with no progress made.

The current CBA expires on May 31st. The NFL already took steps to prepare for the use of replacement refs and put together a list of potential refs they could hire and commence training.

The two sides are split on multiple issues. But one issue that seems to be a particular sticking point is the NFL's push to improve the performance of refs, including this absurd line in the ESPN report.

"One source said Wednesday that the NFLRA refused to engage on one of the league's priorities: to improve officiating performance."

It has been clear that the NFL wants to use the expiration of the CBA to implement new rules that they hope will improve ref performance. Part of that is to redirect "annual bonus money toward high-performing officials." They also want to increase the probationary period for new officials, currently 3 years.

The NFLRA apparently wants no part of that. In fact, ESPN reported the refs want to decrease the probationary period.

Another Lockout Looming

Neither side wants another lockout. The last time the NFL used replacement refs, it was an embarrassment for the league. A new CBA was quickly agreed to after a Packers-Seahawks game ended on a very controversial call. They have time to come to an agreement.