Chicago Blackhawks vs Philadelphia Flyers: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Chicago Blackhawks look to play a spoiler role towards the Philadelphia Flyers' playoff chances. The puck drops on Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Blackhawks are 27-31-13 and eighth in the Central Division. They are second to last in the Western Conference standings and just beat the New York Islanders on the road 4-3. Chicago gave up the first goal a minute into the game, but then scored the next four. New York cut the deficit to one goal, but the Blackhawks hung on in the final few minutes. Chicago was outshot 47-24, outhit 31-17, and lost in faceoffs 32-23. The power play was 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. The Blackhawks got all three of the three-star spots and Nick Lardis was the first star with one goal and two assists.

The Flyers are 34-24-12 and fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They are five points back of the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and just lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets at home 3-2. Philly scored early in the game, gave up two quick goals in the second, one early in the third, and scored late in the game, but fell short of a comeback. The Flyers outshot the Blue Jackets 26-19 and won in faceoffs 26-24, but lost in hits 25-13. The power play was 0-for-1 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. Sean Couturier was the third star with one goal.



Spread

Blackhawks +1.5 (-178)

Flyers -1.5 (+159)

Money line

Blackhawks +149

Flyers -161

Total

OVER 5.5 (-103)

UNDER 5.5 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on March 26, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Blackhawks vs Flyers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in six of Chicago's last eight games.

Chicago is 6-14 SU in its last 20 games.

Chicago is 4-10 SU in its last 14 games against Philadelphia.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Philadelphia's last seven games.

Philadelphia is 5-2 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Philadelphia's last 16 games against Chicago.

Blackhawks vs Flyers Injury Reports

Chicago Blackhawks

Oliver Moore, C - Out

Andrew Mangiapane, LW - Out

Matt Grzelcyk, D - Out

Shea Weber, D - Out

Philadelphia Flyers

Rodrigo Abols, C - Injured reserve

Tyson Foerster, RW - Injured reserve

Ryan Ellis, D - Injured reserve

Blackhawks vs Flyers Predictions and Picks

Chicago is 30th in scoring, 22nd in goals against, 22nd on the power play, and first on the penalty kill. Connor Bedard leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Blackhawks are 14-15-6 on the road and 4-3-3 in their last 10 games. Chicago has lost two of their last three games, and the last two games were decided by one goal. They have struggled defensively at times, but remain capable of generating offense in transition.

Philadelphia is 25th in scoring, 12th in goals against, 32nd on the power play, and 20th on the penalty kill. Travis Konecny leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Flyers are 15-12-8 at home and 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. Philadelphia has been competitive at home and relies on balanced scoring and physical play. At home, they usually play tight, low-scoring type of games.

Best Bet: Over