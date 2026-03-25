This Day in Sports History: March 25

Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over the years, March 25 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Robinson is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in boxing history. His record was 173-19-6, with 108 knockouts and did the sport for a long time. Hull is one of the most explosive goal scorers in hockey history and was known for his powerful skating and hardest slap shots of his era. Kidd is one of the best point guards in NBA history and is known for his elite passing, court vision, and all-around game.