This Day in Sports History: March 25
Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over…
Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over the years, March 25 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from March 25 included:
- 1876: In Wales' first-ever soccer match, the team lost to Scotland 4-0.
- 1924: The NHL champion Montreal Canadiens defeated the WCHL champion Calgary Tigers 3-0 for a 2-0 series sweep and a Stanley Cup win.
- 1934: In the inaugural Augusta National Invitation Tournament, now known as the Masters, Horton Smith won with a 20-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole.
- 1947: The Holy Cross Crusaders beat the Oklahoma Sooners 58-47. It was the Crusaders' first championship game appearance and title victory.
- 1958: Sugar Ray Robinson was the first boxing champ to win a world title five times in the same weight class.
- 1961: Cincinnati beat Ohio State 70-65 in overtime. Jerry Lucas, the Buckeyes' future Hall of Fame forward, was the Most Outstanding Player for the second straight year.
- 1967: UCLA defeated Dayton 79-64. Bruins center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was named tournament MOP.
- 1971: UCLA men's basketball, led by John Wooden, extended their record winning streak to 88 games.
- 1972: For a sixth straight title, UCLA beat Florida 81-76. Future Hall of Fame center Bill Walton was the tournament MOP.
- 1972: Bobby Hull of the Chicago Blackhawks became the second player in NHL history to score 600 goals.
- 1979: Lanny Wadkins won the PGA Players Championship in windy conditions.
- 1979: Czech tennis star Martina Navratilova won the WTA Tour Championship for the third consecutive time in New York City, defeating American teenager Tracey Austin with set scores of 6-3, 3-6, and 6-2.
- 1982: Wayne Gretzky became the first NHL player to score 200 points in a single season.
- 1985: The Boston Celtics continued their great streak at home and eventually finished the season with a 40-1 home record and that was one of the best in NBA history.
- 1985: Jason Kidd became the first rookie since Magic Johnson to record triple-doubles in consecutive games. This showed his all-around skill and defined his Hall of Fame career.
- 2001: Tiger Woods won the Players Championship and continued his run of dominance, that included all four major titles at once.
- 2013: Golfer Tiger Woods reclaimed the world No. 1 ranking after his hiatus from the sport.
- 2022: Sydney forward Lance "Buddy" Franklin kicked four goals to become only the sixth player in VFL/AFL history to score 1,000 career goals.
Three athletes who stood out on March 25 were Sugar Ray Robinson, Bobby Hull, and Jason Kidd.
Robinson is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in boxing history. His record was 173-19-6, with 108 knockouts and did the sport for a long time. Hull is one of the most explosive goal scorers in hockey history and was known for his powerful skating and hardest slap shots of his era. Kidd is one of the best point guards in NBA history and is known for his elite passing, court vision, and all-around game.