ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Ricky Bottalico to Throw First Pitch at 2026 Phillies Opening Day

Get to your seats at Citizens Bank Park early on Thursday. Ricky Bottalico will throw out the first pitch on Phillies Opening Day, along with former Phillies Larry Bowa, Mike…

Colin Newby
Ricky Bottalico, who will throw out the first pitch at Phillies Opening Day
Photo by Colin Newby | BBGI Philadelphia

Get to your seats at Citizens Bank Park early on Thursday.

Ricky Bottalico will throw out the first pitch on Phillies Opening Day, along with former Phillies Larry Bowa, Mike Schmidt, and Greg “The Bull” Luzinski.

Philadelphia will host the MLB All-Star Game on July 14 as part of the nation's 250th anniversary celebration. When Veterans Stadium hosted the Midsummer Classic in 1996, Bottalico was the lone representative for the Phillies.

1996 MLB All-Star Game at Veterans Stadium Mandatory Credit: Al Bello /Allsport

Bottalico made 37 of his 61 appearances in 1996 before the All-Star Break. His third-year breakout came on the back of a strong curveball to complement his pitch arsenal as a bullpen weapon for the Phillies. He finished the season with 34 saves and a 3.19 ERA.

He pitched for the Phillies in two stints across his 12 major league seasons from 1994-2005 before retiring to the booth. Catch him with Bill Colarulo on Unfiltered from 2pm-6pm on 97.5 The Fanatic.

Schmidt, Bowa, and Luzinski represented the Phillies at the previous All-Star Game in Philadelphia in 1976, the summer America celebrated its bicentennial. Their teammates Dave Cash and Bob Boone also played for the 1976 National League All-Star Team.

The Phillies will begin the 2026 season against the Texas Rangers at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, March 26 at 4:15pm.

97.5 The Fanatic will broadcast Middays With Marks from Maggie’s on the Waterfront in Northeast Philly as part of the Opening Day festivities before Cristopher Sanchez takes the hill. Follow live sights and sounds from the ballpark on InstagramTwitter/XBlueSky, and Facebook.

MLBPhiladelphia Phillies
Colin NewbyEditor
Colin Newby is a contributor for Beasley Media's cluster of five radio stations in the Philadelphia market. He transitions the cluster's award-winning content onto digital platforms, and his work includes on-site coverage of the Philadelphia Flyers and Philadelphia Phillies.
Related Stories
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 02: Zack Wheeler #45 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park on August 02, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Phillies // MLBZack Wheeler On Pace To Return Before End Of AprilDylan MacKinnon
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 2: Zack Wheeler #45 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch in the fifth inning during a game against the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park on April 2, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 5-1.
Phillies // MLBZack Wheeler Is Still One Of The best Pitchers In The LeagueDylan MacKinnon
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 04: Cristopher Sanchez #61 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after getting the third out in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game one of the Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 04, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Phillies // MLB3 Bold Predictions For The Phillies SeasonDylan MacKinnon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect