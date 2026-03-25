Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Chicago Bulls will attempt to play spoiler when they face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday. While the Bulls are not officially eliminated from playoff contention, their season is essentially over, turning their remaining 11 games into an exercise in futility. However, some meaning could be found in an effort to deal the Sixers a crucial loss here. Philadelphia is a game behind the sixth-seeded Atlanta Hawks, setting the Sixers up to be a play-in team. Catching the red-hot Hawks is no easy task, but every game is an opportunity to do so, starting here.

While the Bulls have not entered the tanking races that have enveloped so many other sub-.500 teams in the NBA, they look like a far cry from the Chicago team that was winning games left and right at the start of the year. Part of that is the plethora of trade deadline departures that racked the roster, leaving head coach Billy Donovan with a team that no one could reasonably expect to be competitive. There are several intriguing building blocks, namely forward Matas Buzelis and center Jalen Smith, who figure to be part of the rebuild moving forward, providing some reason for optimism.

Philadelphia has its own reasons for optimism on Wednesday. This game will mark the return of forward Paul George, who missed 25 games because of a PED-related suspension. Star center Joel Embiid is also on the mend and looking to return before the playoffs, which would provide another much-needed boost to a depleted Sixers roster. Even without guard Tyrese Maxey, things are beginning to look up, and a win against Chicago would only reinforce that view.

Spread

Bulls +6 (-102)

76ers -6 (-111)

Money line

Bulls +206

76ers -225

Totals

Over 238.5 (-106)

Under 238.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on March 25, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Bulls vs 76ers Betting Trends

Somehow, the Bulls have covered in four of their last five games.

The Bulls are 13-9 ATS as road underdogs.

The under is 3-2 in Chicago's last five games.

The Sixers have covered in three of their last five contests.

The Sixers are 10-14 ATS as home favorites.

The under is 4-2 in Philadelphia's last six contests.

Bulls vs 76ers Injury Reports

Chicago Bulls

Isaac Okoro, F - Out.

Jaden Ivey, G - Out.

Zach Collins, F - Out.

Guerschon Yabusele, F - Questionable.

Anfernee Simons, G - Out.

Philadelphia 76ers

Quentin Grimes, G - Questionable.

Kelly Oubre Jr., F - Out.

Joel Embiid, C - Questionable.

Tyrese Maxey, G - Out.

Bulls vs 76ers Prediction and Pick