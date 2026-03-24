Philadelphia Flyers vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia Flyers are back in the thick of the race for NHL playoff seeds. Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. EST, the Flyers host a Columbus Blue Jackets lineup that made Philly feel downtrodden 10 days ago.

Conor Garland and the Blue Jackets' backcheckers stoned the Flyers' forwards in March 14's 2-1 shootout win for Columbus. It was the Ohio franchise's fourth straight win in the rivalry. Still more worrying was the Flyers' meek total of 19 shots in the battle, even with the offensive aid of a 3-on-3 overtime. The tilt “felt like a playoff game,” according to Jason Newland of The Hockey News, albeit one that Philly fell flat in.

That letdown had to stand as Philadelphia's most recent home game for a while. After earning that one point against the visiting Blue Jackets, the Flyers went on a tremendous road trip in which two netminders shone in victory over contenders like Anaheim and Los Angeles. Gamblers are starting to think they can trust either Dan Vladar or Samuel Ersson to win a Flyers money line or an under-total-goals wager.

Spread

Flyers +1.5 (-209)

Blue Jackets -1.5 (+192)

Money line

Flyers +122

Blue Jackets -130

Total

Over 6 (+104)

Under 6 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on March 24, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Columbus Blue Jackets Betting Trends

Columbus has beaten Philadelphia four straight times.

Betting totals have gone over in 10 of the last 14 meetings.

The Blue Jackets had a 12-game point streak snapped Sunday.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Reports

Philadelphia Flyers

Center Sean Couturier is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Center Luke Glendening is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Center Denver Barkey is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Center Rodrigo Abols is on the injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Right-winger Tyson Foerster is out for the season with an arm injury.

Defenseman Ryan Ellis is out for the season with a back injury.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Defenseman Brendan Smith is on the injured reserve with a knee injury.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Columbus Blue Jackets Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia has more combined regulation, overtime, and shootout defeats than victories. But the Flyers' undefeated road swing brings 34-23-12 Philadelphia within striking distance of Columbus, among other potential playoff teams. The Flyers can now make a four-point impact with a head-to-head win. Philly's scary-long list of injured centers doesn't much impact the top six that triumphed on the West Coast.

Have the Blue Jackets become the NHL's Moneyball team? Columbus doesn't own any of the league's 37 forwards who have scored at a point-per-game clip or better this season. The Blue Jackets' best goalie this season is Calvin “Jet” Greaves, who went 3-3 in the AHL playoffs - not the NHL playoffs - last spring. The Blue Jackets are succeeding with cheaper options in roles that teams usually splurge on, though 2025's acquisition of Charlie Coyle is paying off as the rejuvenated forward shines this March.