Enter to win a Parx Casino Prize Pack from Mike Rose Golf – The Masters

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: A view of course signage by a scoreboard during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

GREEN JACKET CONTEST

It's Magnolia Lane, Amen Corner, beautiful azaleas and the magnificent Augusta National Golf Course. It's the golfer's best week of the year. It's Masters time. Scottie Scheffler and defending champ Rory McIlroy will be the favorites for sure but there are many others who are playing very well and could end the week wearing the coveted green jacket.

I really like one of the players from the British Isles, including McIlroy or Shane Lowery from Northern Ireland or perhaps Robert McIntyre from Scotland. But there are 4 Brits that really stand out - Fed Ex Cup winner Tommy Fleetwood, 3-time European winner Marco Penge, major winner Justin Rose and super-hot Matt Fitzpatrick.

If you can pick the winner and the winning score(par is 288), you can win a $200 prize package from Parx Casino and Callaway Golf.

Entries close at noon on Thursday April 9. Good luck and enjoy the Masters.