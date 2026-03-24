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Eagles Mock Draft Roundup-3.0- The Next Lane Johnson

We are about 1 month away from the draft. Free agency is mostly wrapped up. The Eagles may still make moves here and there, but for the most part, the…

Dylan MacKinnon
Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium.
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

We are about 1 month away from the draft. Free agency is mostly wrapped up. The Eagles may still make moves here and there, but for the most part, the draft is their next oppurtunity to improve the roster.

Will they go after an OT to eventually replace Lane Johnson? Are they looking for a WR to replace AJ Brown? Or will they continue to build their defense?

Here is a look at who draft writers are mocking to the Eagles at pick 23.

Daniel Jeremiah- NFL.com

OT- Kadyn Proctor- Alabama

"When it comes to addressing needs, GM Howie Roseman tends to be a year early instead of a year late. Right tackle Lane Johnson is under contract through 2027 -- but the Eagles get some insurance for the 13-year veteran now. Proctor could also slide inside to guard if needed."

The Eagles need to start considering the future of their O-Line. Two of their starting 5 heavily considered retirement this off-season. All 5 are back, but that does not mean they can count on them going forward. It is time fr the Eagles to draft the Lane Johnson replacement. Let them learn behind Lane for a year or two, and then take over.

Prcotr is one of the more polished OTs in the draft. He may be more a fit for the Jeff Stoutland style than for the new offense they are about to run, but Proctor would easily be the answer to who will be playing Rt for them once Lane returns, which could happen next off-season.

Mel Kiper Jr- ESPN

OT- Max Iheanachor- Arizona State

"He'll need time to reach his potential in the NFL. But what better way to develop than learning behind an elite right tackle in Lane Johnson? Iheanachor plays with quick feet -- he ran a 4.91-second 40-yard dash at 6-6 and 321 pounds -- and great length..."

Iheanachor is seen as more of a project than Proctor is. But as Kiper mentions, they would not be drafting him expecting him to start day 1. He will sit for at least the 1st season, barring an injury. His upside is massive, though. if the Eagles want an OT who can move around, this is the guy.

Dane Brugler- The Athletic

OT- Max Iheanachor- Arizona State

"Iheanachor would give the Eagles short-term insurance behind Lane Johnson, and a long-term answer at right tackle. He’s still relatively new to football, so a year spent sitting behind a future Hall of Famer would be a master class for Iheanachor’s development."

He really does make a ton of sense. High upside guy, who might drop a bit because he still needs some coaching. Teams desperate for a starting tackle might opt for someone more pro-ready. Eagles have the luxury of patience.

Eric Edholm- NFL.com

OT- Blake Miller- Clemson

"A 54-game starter in college, Miller is a long-framed, athletic blocker who could be Lane Johnson's long-term replacement at right tackle. I also considered wide receiver and edge rusher in this spot."

Everyone seems to agree the Eagles need a Tackle. There is just disagreement over who that should be. Luckily, it is a good draft for Tackles. Miller is another interesting name who brings athleticism to the table.

Matt Miller- ESPN

TE- Kenyon Sadiq- Oregon

"Sadiq is a sudden and productive F-tight end prospect but lacks elite size at 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds. His run-after-catch skills are elite, and he's a proven red zone menace, but his drop issues (six in 2025) will be heavily considered. Sadiq is the best tight end in the class and would be an ideal middle-of-the-field playmaker for Jalen Hurts."

If Sadiq is there at 23, it will be tough to pass up on him. Goedert is only on a 1-year deal. They have no TEs under contract in 2027 right now. And Sadiq looks like he could be a beast. O-line is the safer bet, but Sadiq helps the team more right now. With AJ Brown potentially gone, they need more dynamic pass catchers.

Bucky Brooks- NFL.com

WR- KC Concepcion- Texas A&M

"Whether or not Philly keeps A.J. Brown, the offense needs a bursty separator to help Jalen Hurts and the passing game. Concepcion's RAC ability (run after catch) could allow the Eagles to bring back the RPO game that helped their franchise quarterback flourish during two Super Bowl runs."

If they do plan to keep AJ, it is tough to see them taking a WR. But Brown being traded seems inevitable, even if it needs to wait until after June 1st. In that case, they will need help at WR. Someone like Conception would fit nicely in the type of offense it seems the Eagles want to run. He is quick and dangerous after the catch.

mock draftNFLPhiladelphia Eagles
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
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