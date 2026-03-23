This Day in Sports History: March 23
Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour events. Over…
Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour events. Over the years, March 23 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from March 23 included:
- 1877: In the 39th Grand National, Fred Hobson, aboard 15/1-shot Austerlitz won by four lengths from Congress.
- 1878: In the English FA Cup Final, the Wanderers beat the Royal Engineers 3-1. It was back-to-back titles for the Wanderers and their fifth title overall.
- 1930: The United States Ladies' Figure Skating Championship was won by Maribel Vinson.
- 1948: In the 10th NCAA men's basketball championship, Kentucky beat Baylor 58-42, and it was their first victory in their first title game.
- 1957: In the 19th NCAA men's basketball championship, North Carolina beat Kansas, 54-53 in three overtimes, and Wilt Chamberlain of Kansas was the fourth player to be named tournament MOP despite not playing for the championship team.
- 1968: France retained the Five Nations Rugby Championship with a 14-9 win over Wales and it was the first Grand Slam victory for France.
- 1979: Boxer Larry Holmes got a technical knockout on Osvaldo Ocasio in seven rounds, and it was for the heavyweight boxing title.
- 1980: Tennis star Tracy Austin won her only WTA Tour Championship and took down Martina Navratilova in the final.
- 1980: In the PGA Tournament Players Championship, Lee Trevino won by one stroke.
- 1982: The New York Islanders' Mike Bossy got his 20th career hat-trick.
- 1984: The men's figure skating championship was won by Scott Hamilton.
- 1986: Tennis player Martina Navratilova won her fourth straight WTA Tour Championship and seventh overall title.
- 1994: Wayne Gretzky set an NHL record with 802 goals scored.
- 2000: Joe Sakic recorded his 400th career goal and became the Quebec Nordiques/Colorado Avalanche all-time leading point scorer.
- 2001: Tiger Woods won the Players Championship and continued one of the most dominant stretches in golf history. During this era, he held all four major championships and this feat was called the "Tiger Slam."
- 2019: After missing several weeks with a knee injury, Zion Williamson returned for Duke basketball and helped them beat UCF in the second round of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.
- 2022: Tennis player Ash Barty spent 114 straight weeks as the world's No. 1 female tennis player and decided to retire.
- 2023: Harry Kane became England's all-time greatest goalscorer.
Three athletes who stood out on March 23 were Mike Bossy, Tiger Woods, and Harry Kane.
Bossy was known for his scoring ability and quick release. He was also one of the NHL's best postseason performers. Woods is known for his dominance in major championships, record-breaking achievements, and global impact on the sport. Kane built his reputation as an elite striker. He is also known for his passing ability, vision, and leadership.