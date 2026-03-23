Oklahoma City Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Oklahoma City Thunder will shoot for their 12th straight victory when they face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. EST on Monday. With only 11 games left in the season, the Thunder have all but secured the first seed in the Western Conference, staving off the second-place San Antonio Spurs. The Sixers are in a far less secure place, with the chance to slip into the Eastern Conference play-in with a bad stretch of play that might begin on Monday night.

It is easy to see why the Thunder are massive favorites to capture their second NBA Championship in a row. They are finally fully healthy after missing pieces of their starting lineup all season, a terrifying prospect considering that they will almost certainly win more than 60 games. Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains the front-runner for the MVP Award, and the depth on the roster is undoubtedly the best in the league. It is hard to envision anyone hanging with the Thunder in any game, including this one.

A couple of devastating injuries have Philadelphia's season looking far less rosy than Oklahoma City's. Guard Tyrese Maxey's hand injury robbed the team of its workhorse, who led the squad in minutes and points per game, and center Joel Embiid is still rehabbing from an oblique injury. The schedule has been kind to the hobbled Sixers, allowing them to capture four easy wins in their last five games, but their next four games represent a gauntlet run for Philly. Aside from the Thunder, it will face the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets, two massively important games against teams aiming to hunt the Sixers down in the standings. The closing stretch begins on Monday in the toughest matchup available in the NBA.

Spread

Thunder -15.5 (-110)

76ers +15.5 (-106)

Money line

Thunder -1240

76ers +748

Totals

Over 222.5 (-102)

Under 222.5 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on March 23, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Thunder vs 76ers Betting Trends

Despite their winning streak, the Thunder have failed to cover in nine of their last 11 games.

The Thunder are 16-17 ATS as road favorites.

The under is 1-4 ATS in Oklahoma City's last five games.

Philadelphia has covered in three of its last five games.

The Sixers are 16-20 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 3-2 in Philly's last five games.

Thunder vs 76ers Injury Reports

Oklahoma City Thunder

Ajay Mitchell, G - SUSP

Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey, G - Out.

Joel Embiid, C - Out.

Dominick Barlow, F - Doubtful.

Paul George, F - SUSP

Thunder vs 76ers Prediction and Pick