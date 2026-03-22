This Day in Sports History: March 22

Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over the years, March 22 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Abdul-Jabbar is known for his nearly unstoppable "skyhook" shot and retired as the all-time leading scorer (38,387 points), a 6-time NBA champion, and 6-time MVP. Sakic is regarded as one of the greatest leaders and clutch scorers in hockey history. Westbrook is the only player in NBA history to average a triple-double in four different seasons and won the 2017 MVP award while averaging a triple-double.