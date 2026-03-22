This Day in Sports History: March 22
Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over…
Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over the years, March 22 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from March 22 included:
- 1894: The Montreal Hockey Club beat the Ottawa HC, 3-1, and won the three-team challenge tournament.
- 1907: In the 69th Grand National, Alf Newey won aboard 8/1 chance Eremon.
- 1927: Babe Ruth became the highest-paid player in MLB history at the time, as he signed a contract with the Yankees that was for $70,000 per season.
- 1934: The first Masters Tournament began. It was originally called the "Augusta National Invitation Tournament," and the first-ever Masters that was played in Augusta, Georgia. Horton Smith eventually won the inaugural title.
- 1952: Wales won the Five Nations Rugby Championship, Grand Slam, and Triple Crown, as they got a 9-5 win over France at St. Helen's Ground, Swansea.
- 1958: In the 20th NCAA men's basketball championship, Kentucky beat Seattle, 84-72. Future Hall of Fame small forward Elgin Baylor was named the tournament MOP.
- 1964: Carol Mann got her first of two major titles, as she won the LPGA Western Open.
- 1967: Muhammad Ali knocked out Zora Folley in seven rounds and won the heavyweight boxing title.
- 1969: UCLA beat Purdue 92-72 and got their third straight NCAA title in men's basketball. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar became the first player to win the tournament's Most Outstanding Player award three times.
- 1972: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was named the NBA MVP.
- 1984: New York Islanders' Bryan Trottier tied the NHL record for fastest goal to start a game. He scored in five seconds.
- 1986: Boxer Trevor Berbick beat Pinklon Thomas by a unanimous decision.
- 1986: Michael Jordan had a rare off night and only scored eight points in a game against the Cavaliers. It was the only time in his Bulls career that he failed to get to double digits in a game.
- 1989: Pete Rozelle announced his retirement as the NFL commissioner after 29 years.
- 1997: The Ladies' Figure Skating Championship was won by Tara Lipinski.
- 2008: Swimmer Alain Bernard set the world record for the 100-meter freestyle long course with a time of 47.50 seconds.
- 2008: Joe Sakic recorded his 1,000th career assist and became the 11th NHL player to reach that milestone.
- 2017: Behind a near no-hitter from Marcus Stroman, the United States beat Puerto Rico 8-0 and claimed their first-ever WBC title.
- 2017: Russell Westbrook became the first NBA player to record a triple-double, without missing a single field goal or free throw.
Three athletes who stood out on March 22 were Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Joe Sakic, and Russell Westbrook.
Abdul-Jabbar is known for his nearly unstoppable "skyhook" shot and retired as the all-time leading scorer (38,387 points), a 6-time NBA champion, and 6-time MVP. Sakic is regarded as one of the greatest leaders and clutch scorers in hockey history. Westbrook is the only player in NBA history to average a triple-double in four different seasons and won the 2017 MVP award while averaging a triple-double.