Phillies Sign Cristopher Sanchez to Long-Term Extension

The Philadelphia Phillies have signed Cristopher Sanchez to a six-year extension through the 2032 season. According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the deal includes $107 million in guaranteed money.

The ascending left-hander signed a five-year contract worth $22.5 million in June 2024. He outperformed the salary drastically in the past season and a half.

Cristopher Sanchez

While Paul Skenes stole the headlines with a unanimous vote to win the National League Cy Young, Sanchez swept the second-place votes with an ascending season of his own in 2025. Rob Thomson recently named Sanchez his Opening Day starter and praised the de facto ace.

“Runner-up in the Cy Young last year. I’m biased, but I would’ve said he should’ve won the Cy Young. But it’s an honor (starting on Opening Day). He’s earned it, and he was pretty fired up about it.” -Rob Thomson

He finished fifth among qualified major league starters with a 2.50 ERA, third in innings pitched with 202, seventh with 212 strikeouts, and tied for 11th with a 1.06 WHIP.

The dominant emergence in the top tier of MLB left-handers came on the strength of his changeup. Opponents hit .170 against the putaway pitch with an outrageous 45.1% whiff rate. The changeup effectively resembles his hard sinker to keep hitters guessing. Sanchez also mixes his slider in well, especially against left-handed hitters, while the changeup has been especially devastating against righties.

Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Sanchez pitched 214 regular-season and postseason innings in 2025. He followed the heavy workload with an early ramp-up in 2026 for the World Baseball Classic. The semifinalist Dominican Republic team leaned on Sanchez as their top arm. He threw 6 ⅓ innings and allowed three earned runs in two starts.

The Phillies will begin the 2026 season against the Texas Rangers at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, March 26 at 4:15pm.