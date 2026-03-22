Phillies Sign Cristopher Sanchez to Long-Term Extension
The Philadelphia Phillies have signed Cristopher Sanchez to a six-year extension through the 2032 season. According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the deal includes $107 million in guaranteed money….
The Philadelphia Phillies have signed Cristopher Sanchez to a six-year extension through the 2032 season. According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the deal includes $107 million in guaranteed money.
The ascending left-hander signed a five-year contract worth $22.5 million in June 2024. He outperformed the salary drastically in the past season and a half.
Cristopher Sanchez
While Paul Skenes stole the headlines with a unanimous vote to win the National League Cy Young, Sanchez swept the second-place votes with an ascending season of his own in 2025. Rob Thomson recently named Sanchez his Opening Day starter and praised the de facto ace.
He finished fifth among qualified major league starters with a 2.50 ERA, third in innings pitched with 202, seventh with 212 strikeouts, and tied for 11th with a 1.06 WHIP.
The dominant emergence in the top tier of MLB left-handers came on the strength of his changeup. Opponents hit .170 against the putaway pitch with an outrageous 45.1% whiff rate. The changeup effectively resembles his hard sinker to keep hitters guessing. Sanchez also mixes his slider in well, especially against left-handed hitters, while the changeup has been especially devastating against righties.
Sanchez pitched 214 regular-season and postseason innings in 2025. He followed the heavy workload with an early ramp-up in 2026 for the World Baseball Classic. The semifinalist Dominican Republic team leaned on Sanchez as their top arm. He threw 6 ⅓ innings and allowed three earned runs in two starts.
The Phillies will begin the 2026 season against the Texas Rangers at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, March 26 at 4:15pm.
97.5 The Fanatic will broadcast Middays With Marks from Maggie’s on the Waterfront in Northeast Philly as part of the Opening Day festivities before Cristopher Sanchez takes the hill. Follow live sights and sounds from the ballpark on Instagram, Twitter/X, BlueSky, and Facebook.
All stats courtesy of StatCast, Baseball Reference, and FanGraphs