Phillies 2026 Starting Pitching Preview: Fewer Red Flags Than You Thought

Dave Dombrowski built the Philadelphia Phillies on the back of a starting pitching staff that performed as well as any big league rotation last season.

Phillies starters made baseball traditionalists gush with 929 ⅔ innings and 84 quality starts that led the majors by astoundingly wide margins. Their first-place finishes in WAR, FIP, and strikeout rate similarly made the new-age analytics crowd gush.

However, more question marks surround the starting rotation entering the 2026 season. Rob Thomson announced Cristopher Sanchez, Aaron Nola, Jesus Luzardo, Taijuan Walker, and Andrew Painter as his respective five starters to begin the 2026 season.

Can the backbone of four consecutive playoff seasons replicate the success to extend the World Series window?

Questions About Phillies Starting Pitching

Zack Wheeler has performed in the top tier of MLB starting pitchers throughout his six-year tenure with the Phillies. He hopes to make his 2026 debut during the month of April. Will he simply regain his rhythm after thoracic outlet surgery? It's a lofty goal for a power pitcher who will make his season debut about a month before his 36th birthday.

Aaron Nola started only 17 games in 2025. His reputation as a reliable – if imperfect – workhorse slipped with poor performance and health concerns. A guaranteed $24.6 million annual salary through 2030 raises serious questions for a pitcher that enters this season at age 32.

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Skeptics of the starting staff entering spring training also pointed to the loss of Ranger Suarez. The cool, collected lefty reached status as a fan favorite for good reason with effective performances that the Phillies won’t replace easily.

Walker provided solid rotation depth in 2025. His 4.08 ERA in 21 starts and 13 relief appearances fell just below the 4.09 MLB average. While Walker pitched with impressive poise and guts through difficult circumstances, a few rough outings left questions about whether he can repeat the patchwork performance. StatCast's expected ERA metric weighs quality of contact allowed. His 4.58 xERA last season reflects the shaky performances that didn't ultimately burn the Phillies in 2025.

Andrew Painter will begin the season in the rotation. The former top prospect struggled with command on his way to a 5.40 ERA in 22 Triple-A starts last season. His raw ability has turned some heads in three spring training starts, but rookies come with their own default set of question marks.

Cristopher Sanchez & Jesus Luzardo

The perception of the Phillies as a stale, declining roster running back high-priced players past their prime years feeds passionate reaction to conversations about the starting rotation.

Questions about the veteran right-handers Wheeler and Nola somehow invade the thought process about the prime aged left-handers Sanchez and Luzardo.

Sanchez ascended in 2025 thanks to an outstanding sinker and changeup combination. He finished second in National League Cy Young voting behind only Paul Skenes.

“Runner-up in the Cy Young last year. I’m biased, but I would’ve said he should’ve won the Cy Young. But it’s an honor (starting on Opening Day). He’s earned it, and he was pretty fired up about it.” -Rob Thomson

Luzardo finished seventh in NL Cy Young voting after a career season that earned him a lucrative contract extension through 2032.

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The Phillies have built and restocked their pitching pipeline as the foundation of a franchise in consistent World Series contention. The staff has achieved exactly the type of success that the lineup hasn’t. Caleb Cotham has developed a reputation as one of the top pitching coaches in the majors with success stories up and down the roster.

Sanchez and Luzardo both set individual career highs in innings pitched last season. While a heavy workload can certainly wear on pitchers, the Phillies confidently rely on their training staff and strength and conditioning departments. The organization credits their work off the field in helping Phillies pitchers to stay healthy and shoulder those types of workloads.

Phillies starters led the majors in innings by a margin of 41⅔ last season, which was greater than the gap between the second and 14th-place MLB clubs.

Questions about workload shouldn’t completely distract from two prime aged pitchers who emerged in the top tier of major league left-handers last season.

Potential Answers

The reasonable questions posed about Phillies starting pitchers also leave room for favorable outcomes for pitchers with major league pedigree.

Wheeler ramped up well throughout spring training, and the Phillies are (cautiously) optimistic about the boost he'll provide their starting pitching sooner than later into the season. The three-time MLB All-Star made only 24 starts last season after starting 32 games in both 2024 and 2025. He’s more likely to exceed 24 this season.

Nola’s rough season in 2025 raised questions about his longevity. However, even the most skeptical opponents of the long-term commitment will project him to improve drastically from the 6.01 ERA in 17 starts last season. The homegrown righty also showed promising signs with high velocity and good movement on his curveball pitching for Team Italy at the World Baseball Classic.

The Phillies don't have an impressive amount of starting pitching depth behind the expected six arms. However, they survived injuries last season with six starts from Mick Abel, late-season patchwork from Walker Buehler, and intermittent length from Joe Ross and Alan Rangel.

The underwhelming group helped the Phillies to 96 wins despite Suarez making his season debut on May 6, Wheeler missing the final six weeks, and Nola’s three-month midseason absence.

Also consider that a deeper bullpen with more reliable arms at the back end and better depth in middle relief will alleviate some of the pressure on the starting rotation.

“I felt like this is the most starting pitching questions I can remember a Phillies team having (during) this run. I suppose you all want to knock on wood as I say this, but every one of them has been on a good track so far.” -Jayson Stark on 97.5 The Fanatic