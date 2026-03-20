Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire: Odds, Spread, and Total

A championship team in crisis will take on a known quantity of a Windy City club this week. Philadelphia brings its pitiful 0-0-4 league record into a contest with visiting Chicago on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. EST.

The Philadelphia Union is unbeaten in its last four dates against the Chicago Fire. The Fire's typically solid attack burned dimly at Soldier Field last Nov. 1 as Chicago fell to a 0-3 clean sheet. Speculators will have problems treating the perpetual have-nots as favorites in any market, no matter how the sportsbook odds reflect Philly's fraught debut. Even the goal-total lines on Chicago have sunk after one tally in two apps.

It's one thing to favor Philadelphia over Chicago in normal times. But these aren't typical times for 2025's Supporters Shield champions. The supporters the trophy is named for are failing to recognize their team so far this season, a shell of itself that's performing worse than in Philly's shaky start last year. Philly was eliminated from the Champions Cup on aggregate goals via Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Club America.

Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire Betting Trends

The Union has lost seven of its previous eight league matches.

The Chicago Fire is winless in its last four road appearances.

Totals have gone under only once in the last six meetings.

Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire Injury Reports

Philadelphia Union

Midfielder Quinn Sullivan remains in rehab following ACL surgery.

Forward Eddy Davis III is out with a quadriceps injury.

Chicago Fire

Forward Hugo Cuypers is questionable with a lower-body injury.

Defender Sam Rodgers is out with a lower-body injury.

Defender Andrew Gutman is out with a lower-body injury.

Midfielder Andre Franco is out with a lower-body injury.

Defender Leonardo Barosso is questionable with a lower-body injury.

Forward Chris Mueller is questionable with a lower-body injury.

Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire Predictions and Picks

You know it's bad when your opponents admit to not facing much resistance. Donnell Suggs of Atlanta Voice describes how Atlanta United, which had lost three straight previously, toyed with the "inefficient" Union during its seventh league loss in eight appearances last Saturday: "There were times during the first half that Atlanta United looked like it had 12 or 13 players on the field … the home team was having fun."

Philadelphia manager Bradley Carnell is tinkering with his lineup more often than he's editing the Union's preferred setup of two men up front and four across the back. Chicago wants to shoot long passes to its greater number of forwards, but the Fire may not have the midfield to take advantage of lackadaisical Philadelphia efforts on the wings and back line. Five of Chicago's seven starting back-liners and midfielders were booked or substituted, or both, in DC United's 2-1 victory last weekend.