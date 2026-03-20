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Eagles Trade Safety Sydney Brown, Sign 2 Safeties

After losing one safety, Reed Blankenship, in free agency, the Eagles are now down another Safety. They have traded Sydney Brown to the Atlanta Falcons. They sent Brown, picks No….

Dylan MacKinnon
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 03: Sydney Brown #21 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after forcing a fumble in the first quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field on November 03, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After losing one safety, Reed Blankenship, in free agency, the Eagles are now down another Safety. They have traded Sydney Brown to the Atlanta Falcons. They sent Brown, picks No. 122 and No. 215 to the Falcons for picks No. 114 and No. 197, per Adam Schefter.

The Eagles drafted Brown in the 3rd round of the 2023 NFL Draft. There was a decent amount of hype behind him at first. At Illinois, he made a reputation for being a hard-nosed safety that flew around the field. Traits Eagles fans find it easy to fall in love with.

That version of Brown never panned out in Philly. He brought the hard-nosed mentality, but maybe too much of it. Sydney Brown made too many mistakes on the field. The Eagles never seemed to trust him in coverage, and he spent most of his 3 years here as a special-teams player.

Vic Fangio needs his Safeties to be in the right place. That was never going to be Brown. So now they move on from him.

The return is minimal. They move up a few spots in the 4th and a few spots in the 6th. They also save roughtly $1.5 million in cap space.

Eagles Sign A Couple Safeties

With one Safety on the way out, they also bring in 2. One is Marcus Epps. Epps was a starter for them in the 2022 season and returned last year, once again starting a few games after the Eagles lost rookie Drew Mukuba to injury. He ensures that they at least have another guy they know they can trust.

The other Safety is mostly a Special teamer. JT Gray has played 18 seasons in the NFL, but never started a game on defense. He was named an All-Pro First Team Special Teams player back in 2021. Most likely, he will fill the same role here.

NFLPhiladelphia Eagles
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
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