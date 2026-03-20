Eagles Trade Safety Sydney Brown, Sign 2 Safeties

After losing one safety, Reed Blankenship, in free agency, the Eagles are now down another Safety. They have traded Sydney Brown to the Atlanta Falcons. They sent Brown, picks No. 122 and No. 215 to the Falcons for picks No. 114 and No. 197, per Adam Schefter.

The Eagles drafted Brown in the 3rd round of the 2023 NFL Draft. There was a decent amount of hype behind him at first. At Illinois, he made a reputation for being a hard-nosed safety that flew around the field. Traits Eagles fans find it easy to fall in love with.

That version of Brown never panned out in Philly. He brought the hard-nosed mentality, but maybe too much of it. Sydney Brown made too many mistakes on the field. The Eagles never seemed to trust him in coverage, and he spent most of his 3 years here as a special-teams player.

Vic Fangio needs his Safeties to be in the right place. That was never going to be Brown. So now they move on from him.

The return is minimal. They move up a few spots in the 4th and a few spots in the 6th. They also save roughtly $1.5 million in cap space.

Eagles Sign A Couple Safeties

With one Safety on the way out, they also bring in 2. One is Marcus Epps. Epps was a starter for them in the 2022 season and returned last year, once again starting a few games after the Eagles lost rookie Drew Mukuba to injury. He ensures that they at least have another guy they know they can trust.