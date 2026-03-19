This Day in Sports History: March 19
Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over…
Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over the years, March 19 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from March 19 included:
- 1914: Toronto Hockey Club defeated the Victoria Aristocrats 2-1 for a 3-0 series sweep in the Stanley Cup at Arena Gardens in Toronto, Ontario. This was the final series of the challenge era.
- 1932: England beat Scotland 16-3 at Twickenham, London, to force a three-way share with Wales and Ireland of the renewed Home National Rugby Championship.
- 1938: The Toronto Maple Leafs scored eight goals in five minutes, and it was one of the fastest-scoring bursts in NHL history.
- 1943: In their third match, Jake LaMotta finally defeated Jimmy Reeves by knocking him out in the sixth round.
- 1954: Tenley Albright won the U.S. ladies' figure skating championship.
- 1955: In the 17th NCAA men's championship game, San Francisco beat La Salle 77-63. The Dons' future Hall of Fame center, Bill Russell, was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.
- 1960: Ohio State defeated California 75-55 to win the 22nd NCAA championship. The Buckeyes' future Hall of Fame forward Jerry Lucas earned the tournament's MOP award.
- 1978: Jack Nicklaus won his third Tournament Players Championship.
- 1987: Bonnie Blair skated a ladies' world record 500 meters in 39.43 seconds.
- 1989: Kurt Browning of Canada won the men's figure skating championship in Paris.
- 1991: The Kansas City Royals announced they were putting Bo Jackson on waivers.
- 1991: St. Louis Blues' Brett Hull became the third NHL player to score 80 goals in a season.
- 1995: Michael Jordan rejoined the Chicago Bulls after a 17-month hiatus. He scored 19 points in a 103-96 loss to the Pacers.
- 2005: The Wales national rugby union team completed a Grand Slam, as they defeated the Ireland national rugby union team 32-20, and won their Six Nations Grand Slam. It was their first since 1978.
- 2005: LeBron James scored 56 points in a game, as the Cleveland Cavaliers played the Toronto Raptors. He became the youngest player in NBA history to score 50-plus.
- 2016: England beat France 31-21 to claim the Six Nations Rugby Championship. It was England's first Grand Slam since 2003.
- 2022: LeBron James moved past Karl Malone into second on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 38 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 127-119 loss to the Washington Wizards.
Three athletes who stood out on March 19 were Jake LaMotta, Brett Hull, and Michael Jordan.
LaMotta was one of the toughest and most relentless middleweight boxers in history. He also made a great film about his life. Hull is one of the greatest goal scorers in NHL history and a Stanley Cup champion. Jordan dominated the NBA in the 1990s, won six titles with the Chicago Bulls, and became one of the most influential athletes in sports history.