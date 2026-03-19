Sean Couturier Facing Adjusted Role in Last 4 Seasons Under Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers face an unusual situation with Sean Couturier.

A captain with the second-highest salary on an NHL team shouldn’t average under half a point per game.

Couturier’s current contract runs through the 2029-30 season with a nearly unmovable $7.75 million annual cap hit. The 33-year-old dealt extensively with back issues that kept him out of action from December 2021 through October 2023. His scoring numbers have dipped considerably in his three seasons since.

The Flyers are staring at an albatross contract for four more seasons after Couturier’s underwhelming performance in 2025-26. Keith Jones, however, spoke rationally as guest on 97.5 The Fanatic about expectations for Couturier in the later seasons of his accomplished NHL career.

Future of Sean Couturier

Not even the most passionate Couturier defenders will try to convince you he's the same player that won the Selke Trophy as the league’s best defensive (realistically two-way) forward for the 2019-20 season. He’ll never recapture the dynamic offensive ability of his four-year stretch from 2017-18 through 2020-21 when he scored 74.9 points per 82 games.

The scoring totals have dipped. Couturier had scored only seven goals and added 15 assists through 66 games in 2025-26. Exceptional hockey sense, however, can help experienced players bring other elements of value to the ice.

“There’s also a willingness to accept your role changing. Where you may have been a prime power-play player at one point in your career, you may have to adjust and become a more defensive player later on… A player like Sean Couturier comes to mind in that regard, and Sean’s willingness to do whatever it takes to help the team is really important as we move forward with these kids.” -Keith Jones on 97.5 The Fanatic

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Couturier’s cerebral playing style fits in a fourth-line role. He’s maintained some elements of his game that made him a valuable bottom-six center in the first six seasons of his NHL career before his offensive breakout at age 25.

His faceoff percentage has remained steadily over the 50% NHL median each of the past three seasons, even without the advantage from his prime years with the opposite-handed Claude Giroux on his wing alleviating some of the tougher draws.

The 14-year NHL veteran has always graded well in advanced play-driving metrics. Even in arguably his worst season as a pro in 2025-26, Couturier leads qualified Flyers skaters with an impressive 53.99% share of the expected goals while he’s on the ice at 5-on-5. He ranks toward the top of the team’s forwards in share of shot attempts and scoring chances.

The advanced stats reflect on his shrewd ability to win puck battles without the most physical style of play.

Flyers Captain

The Flyers have heavily prioritized locker room culture as a path to internal player development during the rebuild. Their front office believes veterans can enable the development of future contributors by maintaining a manageable environment instead of tanking to improve NHL Draft Lottery odds.

Couturier fits the part as a respected captain and the longest-tenured athlete in Philadelphia sports.

Rick Tocchet will use his captain mostly as the third or fourth-line center in upcoming seasons. The unmistakable overpay at $7.75 million, meanwhile, won’t forcibly handcuff the Flyers while the NHL salary cap rises drastically in the coming seasons.

Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Jones sensibly analyzed the path for Couturier to contribute under less than ideal circumstances. However, the Flyers front office also extended Christian Dvorak with a significant $5.15 million annual cap hit through 2030-31.

The long-term deal leaves them vulnerable with another 30-year-old center with solid scoring numbers who's possibly due for an offensive letdown. If Dvorak’s value depreciates, he could evolve two or three years into the contract into a similar player as the 2025-26 version of Sean Couturier. The potential glut is a long-term issue the Flyers have to consider.