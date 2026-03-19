Phillies Remove Harry Kalas Namesake From Concession Stand

There are few bigger names in the history of the Phillies than Harry Kalas. The legendary broadcaster spent 40+ years calling games for the Phillies. Both World Series had him on the call. He is the only non-player, manager, or exec on the Phillies Wall of Fame.

That history explains why Phillies fans are so upset about a change to Citizens Bank Park this year. From 2004 to 2021 the 100 level featured a restaurant called Harry The Ks. They eventually converted the area into a bar, but the Harry Kalas namesake was reassigned to a concession stand in the area. But starting this season, there wont even be that concession stand to honor Harry's name.

Now that area below the left field scoreboard will be called the Ghost Energy Deck. It is part of a new corporate sponsorship between the Phillies and Ghost Energy. Ghost Energy is a lifestyle brand that sells energy drinks, apparel, and nutritional supplements. They are owned by Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Phillies Fans Speak Out

Phillies fans have not responded well to the news. Many took to Twitter to express their disgust at the Phillies decision.

The Phillies cross-state rivals, the Pirates, had a similar incident only a year ago. The Pirates removed Roberto Clemente's Number 21 from the outfield wall in place of an advertisement. Pirates fans met that decision with heavy criticism. Clemente's family even called out the Pirates. Under heavy criticism, the Pirates reversed course.

Reversing course will be harder for the Phillies. One can imagine their deal with Ghost Energy involves a decent amount of money. Harder to modify than a single advertisement on the OF wall.