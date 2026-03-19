Philadlephia Union Eliminated By Club America In CONCACAF

The Philadelphia Union already lost the first leg of the Round of 16 series with Club America. But they still had a chance to take the round when they went down to Mexico City for the second leg. They need to win by at least 2 goals, though, after losing the first leg 1-0 at home.

In the end, they couldn't get it done. Leg 2 ended in a 1-1 tie. Club America took the round on aggregate with a score of 2-1, and the Union's Concacaf journey ended early this time around.

Club America scored its goal early on. Rodrigo Dourado found the back of the net in just the 6th minute, immediately putting the Union on the brink of elimination. Jesus Bueno scored an equalizer in the 49th minute thanks to being awarded a penalty kick. But all Club America had to do was maintain the tie.

If the Union managed to break the tie, not only would it have tied the two clubs at two goals a piece, but they would have had the tiebreaker. It goes to Away Goals, and Club America scored just 1 goal in Philly. The Union would have had 2 on the road if they manged to score again. But it was not to be.

The Union ends their run in the round of 16. It continues what has so far been a disappointing start for the Union after winning the Supporters' Shield last year. They are also 0-4 in MLS play to open up 2026.