Philadelphia Flyers vs Los Angeles Kings: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Philadelphia Flyers will look to make it two wins in a row on the California road trip as they battle the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night at 10:30 p.m. EST.

The Flyers are 32-23-12 and fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They are six points back of the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and have some games in hand on the teams they are trying to catch. Philly just beat the Anaheim Ducks on the road 3-2 in overtime. The Flyers scored early in the game, got a 2-0 lead in the second period, and gave up goals late in the second and third periods. Philadelphia won in faceoffs 29-21, but were outshot 36-28 and outhit 20-19. The power play was 0-for-4 and the penalty kill was 3-for-4 on stops. They did well with blocked shots, but also gave the puck away a lot.

The Kings are 28-24-15 and fourth in the Pacific Division. They are tied for the last wild card spot in the Western Conference and also five points back of third in the division. Los Angeles just beat the New York Rangers on the road 4-1. The Kings scored in every period and had a 3-0 lead going into the third. New York scored early in the third, but Los Angeles put the game away with an empty netter. The Kings outshot the Rangers 26-22, outhit them 26-20, but lost in faceoffs 23-22. The power play was 1-for-2 and the penalty kill was 1-for-2 on stops. Los Angeles benefited from some New York puck giveaways and Alex Laferriere was the first star with one goal and two assists.

Spread

Flyers +1.5 (-165)

Kings -1.5 (+149)

Money line

Flyers +153

Kings -163

Total

OVER 6 (-105)

UNDER 6 (-111)

Note: The above data was collected on March 19, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Flyers vs Kings Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Philadelphia's last 14 games.

Philadelphia is 7-3 SU in its last 10 games.

Philadelphia is 1-5 SU in its last six games against Los Angeles.

Los Angeles is 3-9 SU in its last 12 games at home.

The total has gone OVER in four of Los Angeles' last six games when playing at home against Philadelphia.

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Los Angeles' last 20 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference.

Flyers vs Kings Injury Reports

Philadelphia Flyers

Rodrigo Abols, C - Injured reserve

Tyson Foerster, RW - Injured reserve

Ryan Ellis, D - Injured reserve

Los Angeles Kings

Adrian Kempe, RW - Day-to-day

Andrei Kuzmenko, LW - Injured reserve

Joel Armia, RW - Injured reserve

Kevin Fiala, LW - Injured reserve

Flyers vs Kings Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is 26th in scoring, tied for 16th in goals against, 32nd on the power play, and 22nd on the penalty kill. Travis Konecny leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Flyers are 17-12-4 on the road and 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. Philly has been playing well away from home and this will be the second night of back-to-backs for them. They have scoring momentum and stable goaltending. Philadelphia overall is still in the lower tier for scoring and has some scoring depth injuries. Lately, the Flyers have competed hard, defended well, and grinded out close games.

Los Angeles is 27th in scoring, 10th in goals against, 24th on the power play, and 29th on the penalty kill. The Kings are 10-15-7 at home and 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. For the last couple of weeks, Los Angeles has been in a win-loss mode and they haven't won two games in a row in almost two months. The defense is doing well and allowing under three goals per game and the veteran leadership has been solid, with Anze Kopitar recently becoming the franchise's all-time points leader. This team is at their best when they control the tempo and play structured hockey.

Best Bet: Under