Philadelphia 76ers vs Sacramento Kings Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. EST on Thursday. A quick look at the standings would lead most fans to believe that this will be a blowout in Philly's favor, but a trio of important injuries will likely lead to this being a surprisingly close affair.

Despite being 3-3 in their last six games, things have been headed downhill for the Sixers recently. The aforementioned injury bug has robbed them of guard Tyrese Maxey, forward Kelly Oubre Jr., and center Joel Embiid. Forward Paul George is serving out the final games of his suspension, meaning that Philly is down four of its five starters on Thursday. The backcourt will instead feature Cameron Payne and VJ Edgecombe, the lone starter standing. Justin Edwards, Dominick Barlow, and Adem Bona round out the opening lineup, leaving the rest of the depth chart incredibly thin.

Luckily for Philly, they play one of the only teams in the NBA worse than their hobbled squad. The Kings entered the season with aspirations of making the postseason, a view that now looks utterly ridiculous since they are 18-52. Sacramento has now committed to tanking, occasionally snagging a win when guard DeMar DeRozan comes through with a monstrous scoring performance. Forward Precious Achiuwa has been the lone other bright spot in the lineup, turning into one of the most shocking double-double threats in NBA history with the increase in his minutes. The G-League version of the Sixers presents a prime opportunity for the Kings to steal a win, even if it is against their best interests.

Spread

76ers -3.5 (-102)

Kings +3.5 (-106)

Money line

76ers -160

Kings +135

Totals

Over 229.5 (-101)

Under 229.5 (-112)

Note: The above data was collected on March 19, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

76ers vs Kings Betting Trends

Philadelphia has failed to cover in three of its last four games.

However, the Sixers are 10-3 ATS as road favorites.

The under has cashed in three straight Philly games.

Somehow, the Kings have covered in five of their last six games.

The Kings are 12-17 ATS as home underdogs.

The under is 3-2 in Sacramento's last five.

76ers vs Kings Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey, G - Out.

Kelly Oubre Jr., F - Out.

Joel Embiid, C - Out.

Sacramento Kings

Nique Clifford, G - Questionable.

Malik Monk, G - Out.

Devin Carter, G - Out.

Domantas Sabonis, C - Out.

Zach LaVine, G - Out.

76ers vs Kings Prediction and Pick