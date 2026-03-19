Eagles Free Agency Tracker: Every Signing, Trade, and Rumors

NFL Free Agency is here! What will the Eagles do? Could AJ Brown be on the move? Will they extend any of their young players on defense? Keep track of every Eagles-related move, including Eagles free agents signing elsewhere, right here.

Eagles Extend Jordan Davis

Their first big move was extending their former 1st round pick Jordan Davis. The big DT was heading into the final year of his rookie deal. He showed steady improvement every year, before busting out last season with an All-Pro-worthy performance.

Conditioning was a concern in the first few years. But Davis put in the hard work, played over 60% of the snaps last year, and kept his play at a high level. The Eagles rewarded him with a 3-year deal worth $78 million that will keep him here for 4 more seasons. it also makes him the highest-paid NT in the league.

Read more about the deal and his great 2025 season here.

Eagles Working On Extension With Jalen Carter

With Davis locked up, the next big extension will be his fellow Georgia Bulldog, Jalen Carter. There have been rumors Eagles might trade Carter, but our own Bill Colarulo reported that the trade rumors are a smoke screen, and one of the Eagles' main priorities is extending the young DT.

Jaelan Phillips Signs With Carolina Panthers

The Eagles entered free agency with 4 big names as pending FAs. The name at the top of the list was Jaelan Phillips, whom they traded a 3rd round pick for at the deadline. Going into Legal Tampering, reports suggested the two sides were working on a deal.

The Panthers coming in and offering 4-years $120 million spoiled that. The Eagles couldn't match, and Phillips heads down to Carolina. It leaves them pretty thin at Edge, making the position a priority in either the rest of free agency or the draft.

Eagles Restruce Michael Carter II

Michael Carter did not see the field much after the Eagles traded for him at the deadline. They brought him in more as much-needed depth in case of injury, with few other CBs behind Cooper DeJean, having experience in the slot. He is still under contract, but the Eagles didn't rework his deal to open up some cap space this season.

We don't have a number on how much they saved, but Carter was due to count for $10.1 million against the cap. A bit too much for a backup CB. Carter could also play some Safety, which could be important if they lose Reed Blankenship in Free Agency.

Jahan Dotson To The Falcons

Giving up a 3rd round pick for Dotson never panned out for the Eagles. In the old offense, there were just not enough targets to go around. Dotson was the 5th option on the offense, and arguably the 6th if you count Hurts running the ball as another option.

Now he heads to the Falcons, where he should get more targets.

Eagles Awarded 4 Comp Picks

We knew after last off-season that the Eagles would make out well with the comp pick formula. Now we know how well. They were rewarded 4 icks, including a 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th. Setting them up well for the draft, they now have 9 total picks, including 4 in the top 100.

Nakobe Dean Signs With The Raiders

Dean was a huge piece of the Eagles' defense. His impact was clear once he returned last year from an injury suffered in the playoffs in 2024. That said, his departure was a foregone conclusion. The Eagles drafted his replacement, Jihaad Campbell, in the 2025 draft. There was no spot for him here.

The good news is Dean signed with an AFC team. The Cowboys were reportedly big contenders for Dean. So at least fans do not need to see him in a Cowboys jersey. Still, his impact on and off the field will be felt.

Reed Blankenship to The Texans

That is now 3 defensive starters gone. The problem with losing Blankenship, though is the Eagles have no one waiting in the wings to replace him.

They drafted Drew Mukuba last year, but he was already replacing CJ Gardner Johnson. Behind Mukuba, they have Sydney Brown, a player they have npot shown much trust in as a defensive starter.

They also lose a defensive captain in Blankenship. Slay praised him as a leader in 2024, and Blankenship was named a captain last year. His play on the field was not always perfect, but he was solid and reliable, and the fact that they have so little depth at Safety is a reason for concern now that Reed is heading to Texas. But again, at least fans can take solace that it is not the Cowboys, who were also rumored to be interested in him.

Eagles Sign Riq Woolen

CB3 was, at times, a major issue for the Eagles last season. Adoree Jackson wound up settling into the role, but getting an upgrade was an item near the top of the to-do list. They did just that by bringing in Riq Woolen, who just won the Super Bowl with the Seahawks.

He will likely be the other outside corner, with the Eagles already having two All-Pro corners at CB1 and Slot CB. Woolen leads all corners in pass breakups since he entered the league, and is 4th in interceptions in that same time.

They get a former Pro-Bowler, and only need to give him a 1-year contract. A pretty good deal for the Eagles.

Eagles Sign TE Johnny Mundt

With Dallas Goedert on the Free Agent market, the Eagles are likely in the TE market. They did sign one by bringing in Johnny Mundt, but it is hard to see him as a Dallas Goedert replacement. Mundt has just 658 yards and 4 TDs over 9 years in the NFL. He is a blocking TE, a specialist they will need in Sean Mannion's offense if it is going to be similar to the McVay style offense.

They made several similar moves last off-season when many expected they would trade Dallas Goedert, and wound up bringing Goedert back. The Eagles still need to secure a starting TE.

Eagles Bring Back Grant Calcaterra

The Eagles signed a blocking TE. Now they have someone they hope can be a receiving TE. Calcaterra showed promise in his first 4 years as a pass catcher. But he had just 494 yards and 2 TDs over those 4 years.

The Eagles still clearly think he is capable of more. But even with him back, and Mundt joining the room as a blocker, the Eagles still need to find a TE1. Calcaterra has not shown enough yet to trust him as the starting TE. But even as the TE2, there could be more targets for Calcaterra in the Eagles' new look offense.

Braden Mann Re-Signed

Mann was a sneaky important free agent. With the Eagles' offense struggling so much, they punted a lot. Many joked Mann was the team MVP. He returns on the largest deal ever for an Eagles punter, 4-years $14 million.

Signing Jonathan Jones To A 1-Year Deal

The Eagles have a loaded cornerback room. After adding Woolen to start as the CB2, they also added a 10-year vet in Jones to give them some security behind Cooper DeJean in the slot. What is interesting is what it might mean for fellow slot corner Michael Carter II. This might suggest they plan to use him as a Safety.

Eagles Sign Edge Arnold Ebiketie

Losing Jaelan Phillips is gonna hurt. Ebiketie does not replace Phillips, but he gives them much-needed depth. Ebekitie is not an every-down player. The Falcons mostly used him a situational pass rusher. But he actually ranked near the top of the league in pass rush win rate in his small sample size.

Vic Fangio does not love using pass rush specialists. We saw him push Bryce Huff to the side despite a big investment in him by the Eagles. So if Ebiketie wants to get on the field, he may need to show he can play the run too.

Eagles Bring Back Dallas Goedert

Working out a deal with Goedert is huge. Not only because it avoids a $20 million cap hit, but because they need him. Their options as the primary pass catcher are slim. Calcaterra is not that guy, and Mundt is a blocker, not a receiver. Goedert is coming off a career year, with 11 TDS, and the Eagles somehow got him at 1 year for $7 million.

They still need to figure out TE long-term. But at least they know they have a great TE this year.

Marquise Brown

The Eagles have been looking for a WR3 ever since they first acquired AJ Brown. They tried Quez Watkins, then they traded for Jahan Dotson. There were just never enough targets to go around, and none of the WR 3 options did enough to earn a bigger role.

Now they will try Hollywood Brown. They signed the former Chiefs WR to a 1 year deal. In 7 years, Brown has 4,322 yards and 33 TDs. His best season came in his final year with the Ravens, where he caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards and 6 TDS. Since then, he has struggled to find that same success. He spent 2 years with the Cardinals and 2 with the Chiefs. In the last 3 seasons, he didn't even pass 600 yards.

The Eagles' WR situation is in limbo as they await what will happen with AJ Brown. There is still a high chance he gets traded. In which case, Hollywood Brown is not an adequate replacement for AJ Brown. But if he is their 3rd WR, he will get the job done.

With the Eagles overhauling their offensive scheme, maybe WR3 will play a bigger role next season. No one should expect big things from him, but if he gives you 587 yards like he did last year with the Chiefs, you'll take that.

Trading For Andy Dalton

The Eagles are a QB Factory. Apparently, that includes older models. They traded for long-time NFL Vet Andy Dalton, sending the Panthers a 2027 7th-round pick.

IS this a sign they plan to trade Tanner McKee? Could be. It could also be Sean Mannion bringing in a vet to help implement his new system.

Restructuring Jake Elliott

After being one of the most reliable Kickers from 50+ yards for most of his career, he is just 5-for-15 from long distance over the last 2 seasons. It is the worst rate in the league for the 35 Kickers with at least 5 such attempts.

Many assumed those struggles would at least lead the Eagles to make him earn the job this offseason. Not so fast. The Eagles restructured his deal. The move saves a little over $ 200k against the cap, but it also makes his 2026 contract fully guaranteed.

It signals that Elliott is their guy. They are showing faith in the Kicker who helped them win two Super Bowls since 2017. But with Elliott's struggles over the past two seasons, it is hard to justify simply handing him the job again.

Two More Depth Signings

The Eagles added two more depth pieces. RB Dameon Pierce, and TE Stone Smartt. Both are 1-year deals, and both join already crowded positions.