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This Day in Sports History: March 18

Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over…

Michael Garaventa
Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots during the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest
Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over the years, March 18 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from March 18 included: 

  • 1876: In a replay final of the English FA Cup at Kennington Oval in London, Wanderers beat Old Etonians 3-0 after an initial 1-1 draw, winning its third title.
  • 1892: The Governor General of Canada, Lord Frederick Arthur Stanley, donated a silver trophy to the best hockey team in Canada. It became known as the Stanley Cup.
  • 1930: The Boston Bruins won a record 20th NHL home game.
  • 1933: Maribel Vinson became the U.S. Ladies' Figure Skating champion.
  • 1942: Jackie Robinson and Nate Moreland requested a tryout with the Chicago White Sox and were allowed to work out with the team.
  • 1945: Montreal Canadien Maurice "Rocket" Richard became the first NHL player to score 50 goals in a season.
  • 1953: In the final of the 15th NCAA basketball tournament, Indiana beat Kansas 69-68.
  • 1959: Boston Celtics' Bill Sharman began his record of 56 consecutive free throws.
  • 1972: Cornell's NCAA hockey team was shut out for the first time in 225 games by Boston University.
  • 1989: Dino Ciccarelli set a Washington Capitals record of seven points in a game.
  • 1990: Jodie Mudd won the PGA Players Championship, finishing one stroke ahead of Mark Calcavecchia.
  • 1990: The highest-scoring NCAA tournament game happened. Loyola Marymount Lions men's basketball team beat the Michigan Wolverines men's basketball team 149-115.
  • 1991: Mike Tyson defeated Razor Ruddock in the seventh round of a fight in Las Vegas.
  • 1991: The Philadelphia 76ers retired Wilt Chamberlain's #13 jersey.
  • 1991: Reggie Miller ended his NBA 52-game free throw streak.
  • 1995: Michael Jordan announced his NBA comeback, ending his 17-month retirement.
  • 2000: England clinched the inaugural Six Nations Rugby Championship with a 59-12 victory over Italy. Jonny Wilkinson kicked seven goals, and winger Austin Healey scored three tries.
  • 2000: Ray Bourque became the first NHL defenseman to score 400 career goals while playing for the Colorado Avalanche.
  • 2014: Phil Jackson signed a five-year contract to become the New York Knicks president.
  • 2018: Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo recorded his 50th career hat trick in Real Madrid's 6-3 win over Girona.
  • 2019: Dirk Nowitzki passed Wilt Chamberlain for sixth place on the NBA all-time scoring list with 31,424 points.

Three athletes who stood out on March 18 were Dino Ciccarelli, Mike Tyson, and Dirk Nowitzki.

Ciccarelli became one of the most successful undrafted players in NHL history and was known for scoring from close to the net and battling defenders. Tyson is known for his incredible punching power and aggressive style in the ring. He unified the heavyweight titles and dominated the sport during the late 1980s. Nowitzki spent his entire 21-season career with the Dallas Mavericks. He is known for his incredible shooting ability, especially his one-legged fadeaway shot.

Sports History
Michael GaraventaWriter
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