This Day in Sports History: March 18

Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over the years, March 18 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Ciccarelli became one of the most successful undrafted players in NHL history and was known for scoring from close to the net and battling defenders. Tyson is known for his incredible punching power and aggressive style in the ring. He unified the heavyweight titles and dominated the sport during the late 1980s. Nowitzki spent his entire 21-season career with the Dallas Mavericks. He is known for his incredible shooting ability, especially his one-legged fadeaway shot.