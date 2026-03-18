Philadelphia Union vs Club America: CONCACAF Champions Cup Odds, Spread, and Total

There's rarely a pair of Round-of-16 contenders who're both so bummed as a back leg looms near. Philadelphia and Club America will each try to stop the bleeding on Wednesday when the Liga MX hosts carry a 1-0 aggregate lead into the finale of a Champions Cup knockout round at 9 p.m. EST.

For Philadelphia, last Tuesday's 0-1 defeat at home was in line with the Union's terrible start to the year. Philadelphia's easy conquest in the previous CONCACAF Champions Cup round interrupted what would otherwise be a string of five straight losses, including the Union's two-goal loss in Atlanta last Saturday. Club America's 3-0 mark in the matchup is added to other factors, making Philly's odds and totals sag.

Bettors began to favor MLS over Liga MX last season. They'd be likely to reverse and pick Club America's thin money line and odds to advance, except that Club America's crisis might be worse than Philadelphia's woes. El Tri goalkeeper Luis Malagon was badly injured during the round's opening skirmish at Subaru Park, hitting the Eagles where it hurts following a rash of sidelined strikers.

Philadelphia Union vs Club America Betting Trends

Philadelphia has lost four straight times across all competitions.

The Union has lost to Club America three consecutive times.

Club America is 6-2-2 versus MLS opponents since 2022.

Philadelphia Union vs Club America Injury Reports

Philadelphia Union

Midfielder Quinn Sullivan remains in rehab following ACL surgery.

Forward Eddy Davis III is out with a quadriceps injury.

Club America

Forward Víctor Dávila is out with a knee injury.

Forward Isaías Violante is out with a knee injury.

Goalkeeper Luis Malagon is out with an Achilles tear.

Philadelphia Union vs Club America Predictions and Picks

Malagon's collapse cast gloom over a Philadelphia home game that already lacked fanfare. ESPN's Cesar Hernandez described the Achilles injury that ruined Malagon's chance to backstop Mexico in the 2026 World Cup: "Malagon hit the ground in pain during the first half … sustaining a non-contact injury to his left foot. He was forced off the field on a stretcher and replaced in the 42nd minute by backup Rodolfo Cota."

Cota did not have to make a save. In fact, Philadelphia recorded no on-target shots in the opening tie. Philly's forwards can't blame the somber mood of last Tuesday's second half for their inaccuracy, having produced the third-worst offense in Major League Soccer thus far. The dullness of head coach Bradley Carnell's offense is rivaled by his back line's leaky defensive form that let Atlanta go bananas on counterattacks last weekend, even though the Five Stripes didn't pass the ball all that well.