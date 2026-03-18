Philadelphia Flyers vs Anaheim Ducks: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Philadelphia Flyers will look to keep pace in the playoff standings as they battle the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night at 10 p.m. EST.

The Flyers are 31-23-12 and fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They are eight points back of the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and have some games in hand on the teams they are trying to catch. Philly just lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets at home 2-1, in a shootout. The Blue Jackets scored four minutes into the game, but the Flyers tied things up at the 10-minute mark. Philadelphia was outshot 28-19, outhit 25-21, and lost in faceoffs 32-29. The power play was 0-for-4 and the penalty kill was 1-for-1 on stops. They did well with blocked shots and despite the loss, Philly had two players make the three stars of the game list.

The Ducks are 37-27-3 and tied for first in the Pacific Division. They only have a point lead from third in the division and a six-point lead from dropping out of a playoff spot. Anaheim just beat the Montreal Canadiens on the road 4-3. The Ducks scored in the first period and early in the second. Montreal scored the next three goals and Anaheim tied things up late in the period. In the third, the Ducks scored the game-winning goal with under three minutes left in regulation. Anaheim outhit Montreal 17-14, but lost in shots 30-28 and in faceoffs 30-27. The power play was 0-for-1 and the penalty kill was 4-for-4 on stops. The Ducks benefited from a lot of Canadiens puck giveaways and Leo Carlsson was the first star with two goals and one assist.

Spread

Flyers +1.5 (-186)

Ducks -1.5 (+161)

Money line

Flyers +137

Ducks -149

Total

OVER 6.5 (-103)

UNDER 6.5 (-111)

Note: The above data was collected on March 18, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Flyers vs Ducks Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Philadelphia's last 13 games.

Philadelphia is 6-3 SU in its last nine games.

Philadelphia is 6-1 SU in its last seven games against Anaheim.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Anaheim's last nine games.

Anaheim is 14-6 SU in its last 20 games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Anaheim's last six games against Philadelphia.

Flyers vs Ducks Injury Reports

Philadelphia Flyers

Rodrigo Abols, C - Injured reserve

Tyson Foerster, RW - Injured reserve

Ryan Ellis, D - Injured reserve

Anaheim Ducks

Ross Johnston, LW - Day-to-day

Radko Gudas, D - Out

Petr Mrazek, G - Injured reserve

Flyers vs Ducks Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is 26th in scoring, tied for 16th in goals against, 32nd on the power play, and 22nd on the penalty kill. Travis Konecny leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Flyers are 16-12-4 on the road and 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. Philly is about to do the California gauntlet road trip and need to pick up as many points as they can get. The offense has been inconsistent and this has limited their ability to capitalize on some solid efforts in games. The Flyers need to generate more chances, get something positive on that power play, and Trevor Zegras should have extra jump in his game against his former team.

Anaheim is 13th in scoring, 30th in goals against, 26th on the power play, and 24th on the penalty kill. Cutter Gauthier leads the team in goals and points. The Ducks are 22-10-1 at home and 6-4 in their last 10 games. Anaheim is in a much stronger playoff position than the Flyers, but the race is still extremely tight in the division and wild card spots. They just finished up a four-game road trip where they went 2-2. Both sides of the puck were all over the place, but the offense was consistent for three of the games. Overall, the Ducks ability to generate offense, especially at home, has been huge for them this season.

Best Bet: Ducks Money line