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NFL Preparing To Use Replacement Refs Again

2012 was a dark time in NFL history. If you do not remember, it was the year the NFL needed to use replacement refs. The NFL and the NFLRA were…

Dylan MacKinnon
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 29: Referee Clete Blakeman #34 announces a penalty between the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

2012 was a dark time in NFL history. If you do not remember, it was the year the NFL needed to use replacement refs. The NFL and the NFLRA were unable to reach a new CBA before the season began, and the NFL needed to dip into the lower-level collegiate leagues, Arena Football, and even minor leagues.

It was a disaster. As much as fans, media, and players criticize the normal refs, the Ref Lockout led to major issues. It finally ended after the infamous "Fail Mary" play, which led to the Seahawks beating the Packers 14-12. An agreement was reached in the week after the game.

The NFL and the NFLRA find themselves in a tough CBA negotiation again. Now it seems the NFL is preparing to use replacement refs if a deal cannot be reached before the season.

Adam Schefter reported that the NFL is putting together a list of possible replacement refs. It would again be made up for refs who work in lower level Collegiate Leagues. They want about 150 officials they can onboard and begin training by April. If a deal is not reached, those refs would continue to train throughout the summer. Absent a deal before the season, the NFL would need to use replacement refs again in regular-season games.

Replacement Refs Again?

Would the NFL actually let that happen? That is unclear. It was a disaster the last time it happened. It could get even uglier this time around.

The gambling industry has exploded since 2012, thanks in large part to a landmark Supreme Court case in 2018. Not only would replacement refs impact the results of games, and therefore the results of bets, but it could also raise questions about whether replacement refs are themselves compromised by gambling.

As of now, the two sides seem far apart. An NFL memo stated they wants to increase accountability with refs. They stated that they "remained focused on implementing changes to the agreement in ways that will improve the performance of our game officials, increase accountability, and ensure that the highest-performing officials are officiating our highest profile games." According to an ESPN report, the NFLRA wants to maintain the status quo.

If the two sides can't agree on a deal, there could be another ref lockout like in 2012. In which case, we will see replacement refs in NFL games again.

FootballNFL
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
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