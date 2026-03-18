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Eagles Trade For Veteran Quarterback Andy Dalton

The Eagles made a trade on Wednesday, but not the one people were waiting for. They are sending a 2027 7th-round pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for veteran…

Dylan MacKinnon
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 21: Andy Dalton #14 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on December 21, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Eagles made a trade on Wednesday, but not the one people were waiting for. They are sending a 2027 7th-round pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for veteran QB Andy Dalton.

Dalton is a 17-year veteran at the quarterback position. The 38-year-old spent his first 9 seasons as the starter for the Bengals. He went 70-61-2 with them, and threw for nearly 32,000 yards over 133 games. They released him after the 2019 season after they drafted Joe Burrow.

Since then, he has jumped around mostly as a backup. He backed up Dak Prescott in 2022, including 9 starts after Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending injury.

The next year, the Bears signed him with the intention to start him over rookie Justin Fields. But Fields took the job after Dalton left game 2 with an injury. In 2022, he signed with the Saints and started 14 games, going 6-8. For the past 3 years, he served as the Panthers' backup, starting only 7 games total.

In Philly right now, he won't even be the primary backup. Unless the Eagles trade Tanner McKee, that role is taken. This could give them the freedom to trade McKee, who is in the final year of his contract.

This could also be Sean Mannion wanting a veteran QB around to help implement the new offense. You may remember that Kellen Moore has Will Grier around for the 2024 off-season to help implement his offense.

NFLPhiladelphia Eagles
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
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