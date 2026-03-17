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Alternate History: What If Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky Played in 2020 NCAA Tournament?

The 2020 NCAA Tournament became one of the first unfortunate cancellations that crushed the world’s mood during the Covid-19 pandemic. While fans of the Philadelphia 76ers missed March Madness just…

Colin Newby
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky Wildcats
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The 2020 NCAA Tournament became one of the first unfortunate cancellations that crushed the world’s mood during the Covid-19 pandemic. While fans of the Philadelphia 76ers missed March Madness just like the rest of the sports world, they can also look in hindsight at stunning benefits from the ripple effects.

The Sixers probably would’ve never gotten the chance to draft Tyrese Maxey if the tournament field actually took shape.

Tyrese Maxey & The Kentucky Wildcats

Freshman guard Tyrese Maxey grew into a ‘one-and-done’ NBA prospect throughout his freshman season at the University of Kentucky. He started 28 of his 31 NCAA games under legendary head coach John Calipari, averaging 14.0 points and 3.2 assists per game.

Kentucky began the month of March near the top of the SEC standings in line for a 2-seed in the 2020 NCAA Tournament. They finished 25-6, but the stunning immediate effects of the pandemic ruined their National Championship hopes.

“Leaving Lexington, Kentucky, Cal had me run all these... line touches, and all the things I did here for no reason because I didn’t even get to play in the tournament, but it all worked out. Me not being able to play in the tournament, I think it got me here to Philadelphia, and I’m happy to be here.”

-Tyrese Maxey on 97.5 The Fanatic
Tyrese Maxey and John CalipariPhoto by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Complications pushed the 2020 NBA Draft to November. The growth a freshman guard faded from the minds of NBA scouts. Maxey slipped down the draft boards without the opportunity to showcase the dynamic scoring ability that Philadelphia fans have come to expect on the sport's biggest stages.

The Sixers spent the 21st-overall pick on the 6-foot-2 guard with lingering question marks. Tyrese Maxey shot just 29.2% from three-point range at Kentucky. Would his underwhelming size and unpolished shooting translate to the NBA?

Maxey grew into a bigger role throughout his rookie season while Ben Simmons shied away from the spotlight. The Sixers progressively realized they’d struck gold with a late first-round pick when Maxey grew from a rookie bench contributor into a legitimate starter and continued an astounding leap into NBA superstardom.

The franchise’s all-time leader in three-pointers has meshed flawlessly in Philadelphia with his constant humility and positivity. He laughs at the thought of how history somehow unfolded in his favor.

“I have a good circle, a good mix around me who just push me to be better, don’t let me be content in who I am and where I’ve been. They let me know there’s always room for improvement. The sky’s the limit. I feel like I’m nowhere close to where I can be. I’m still fine-tuning my game.”

-Tyrese Maxey on 97.5 The Fanatic
NBANCAA TournamentPhiladelphia 76ers
Colin NewbyEditor
Colin Newby is a contributor for Beasley Media's cluster of five radio stations in the Philadelphia market. He transitions the cluster's award-winning content onto digital platforms, and his work includes on-site coverage of the Philadelphia Flyers and Philadelphia Phillies.
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