This Day in Sports History: March 17

Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over the years, March 17 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from March 17 included:

1876 : British high jump champion Marshall Jones Brooks cleared 1.83 meters at Oxford, England, for the unofficial world record.

: British high jump champion Marshall Jones Brooks cleared 1.83 meters at Oxford, England, for the unofficial world record. 1893 : In the Dominion Hockey Challenge Cup, now known as the Stanley Cup, the Montreal Hockey Club claimed the inaugural trophy after finishing at the top of the Amateur Hockey Association of Canada standings.

: In the Dominion Hockey Challenge Cup, now known as the Stanley Cup, the Montreal Hockey Club claimed the inaugural trophy after finishing at the top of the Amateur Hockey Association of Canada standings. 1897 : British boxer Bob Fitzsimmons knocked out American champion 'Gentleman' Jim Corbett in the 14th round to win the World Heavyweight Title in Carson City, Nevada.

: British boxer Bob Fitzsimmons knocked out American champion 'Gentleman' Jim Corbett in the 14th round to win the World Heavyweight Title in Carson City, Nevada. 1908 : Canadian champion Tommy Burns KO'd Irish challenger Jem Roche 88 seconds into the first round at the Theatre Royal, Dublin. It was the quickest win in a world heavyweight boxing title fight.

: Canadian champion Tommy Burns KO'd Irish challenger Jem Roche 88 seconds into the first round at the Theatre Royal, Dublin. It was the quickest win in a world heavyweight boxing title fight. 1932 : Montreal Canadiens center Howie Morenz registered his 334th career point with an assist in a 10-4 win against the New York Americans. He passed Cy Denneny as the NHL's all-time leading scorer.

: Montreal Canadiens center Howie Morenz registered his 334th career point with an assist in a 10-4 win against the New York Americans. He passed Cy Denneny as the NHL's all-time leading scorer. 1945 : Maurice "Rocket" Richard became the first player in NHL history to score 50 goals in a single season.

: Maurice "Rocket" Richard became the first player in NHL history to score 50 goals in a single season. 1946: Jackie Robinson made his debut for the Montreal Royals and appeared in an exhibition game against the Dodgers. It was the first appearance of an integrated team in 20th-century organized baseball.

Jackie Robinson made his debut for the Montreal Royals and appeared in an exhibition game against the Dodgers. It was the first appearance of an integrated team in 20th-century organized baseball. 1953 : Bill Veeck announced his intention to sell his 80% ownership of the St. Louis Browns for $2.4 million.

: Bill Veeck announced his intention to sell his 80% ownership of the St. Louis Browns for $2.4 million. 1983 : Mike Bossy scored his 70th hat trick in New York Islanders history.

: Mike Bossy scored his 70th hat trick in New York Islanders history. 1988 : In the first round of the NCAA tournament, Loyola-Marymount upset Wyoming 119-115.

: In the first round of the NCAA tournament, Loyola-Marymount upset Wyoming 119-115. 2001 : Reggie Miller became the first player in NBA history to reach 2,000 career 3-point field goals.

: Reggie Miller became the first player in NBA history to reach 2,000 career 3-point field goals. 2005 : At age 20, LeBron James became the youngest player to score 50 points in an NBA game, as he netted 56 points for the Cleveland Cavaliers against Toronto.

: At age 20, LeBron James became the youngest player to score 50 points in an NBA game, as he netted 56 points for the Cleveland Cavaliers against Toronto. 2009 : New Jersey Devils goaltender Martin Brodeur moved into first place for most career wins with his 552nd.

: New Jersey Devils goaltender Martin Brodeur moved into first place for most career wins with his 552nd. 2013 : Ole Miss beat Florida 66-63 to win its first SEC men's basketball title.

: Ole Miss beat Florida 66-63 to win its first SEC men's basketball title. 2013 : Stacy Lewis won the RR Donnelley LPGA Founders Cup and jumped to the top of the women's world golf rankings.

: Stacy Lewis won the RR Donnelley LPGA Founders Cup and jumped to the top of the women's world golf rankings. 2013 : In the 60th ACC Tournament, Miami defeated North Carolina 87-77.

: In the 60th ACC Tournament, Miami defeated North Carolina 87-77. 2019 : Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the Players Championship by one stroke from Jim Furyk and picked up a $2.25 million check, the biggest in golf history.

: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the Players Championship by one stroke from Jim Furyk and picked up a $2.25 million check, the biggest in golf history. 2021: Emirates Team New Zealand beat Italian challenger Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli by 46 seconds in race 10 to win the America's Cup series 7-3.

Three athletes who stood out on March 17 were Jackie Robinson, Reggie Miller, and Martin Brodeur.