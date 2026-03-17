Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets Odds, Spread, and Total

Missing their top four scorers, the Sixers face a massive challenge on Tuesday night as they travel to Ball Arena to battle the Western Conference-contending Nuggets. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. EST in Denver, with the inter-conference matchup airing nationally on NBC and Peacock.

Philadelphia (37-31) enters the matchup riding a two-game winning streak after pulling out a scrappy 109-103 victory over Portland on Sunday. The Sixers remain incredibly depleted, missing their top leaders: Tyrese Maxey (finger), Joel Embiid (oblique), Kelly Oubre Jr. (elbow), and Paul George (suspension).

Quentin Grimes has shouldered the offensive load in their absence, pouring in 31 points against the Trail Blazers, while veteran center Andre Drummond returned from a two-game absence to grab 17 rebounds. Drummond's interior presence will be vital on Tuesday against Denver's formidable frontcourt.

Denver (41-27) returns home looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking 127-125 overtime loss to the Lakers on Saturday. The Nuggets sit fifth in a crowded Western Conference playoff race and are looking to capitalize on a schedule that features 10 of their final 14 games at home.

Nikola Jokic remains the engine of the offense, averaging 28.6 points and leading the NBA in both rebounds (12.7) and assists (10.5). Denver hopes for a bounce-back performance from Jamal Murray, who was held to just five points on 1-of-14 shooting in Los Angeles.

The Nuggets won the first meeting 125-124 in overtime on Jan. 6 in Philadelphia.

Spread

76ers +15.5 (-105)

Nuggets -15.5 (-101)

Moneyline

76ers +748

Nuggets -1240

Total

Over 236.5 (-102)

Under 236.5 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on March 17, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

76ers vs Nuggets Betting Trends

The 76ers are 19-12-1 against the spread in road games.

The Nuggets are 15-16 against the spread when playing at home.

The total has gone under in six of the 76ers' last nine matchups.

The total has gone over in four of the Nuggets' past five games.

The over has hit in four of the last five meetings between these teams.

The Nuggets have won five of the last six matchups against the 76ers.

76ers vs Nuggets Injury Reports

76ers

Dalen Terry, F — Questionable (shoulder).

Jabari Walker, F — Out (illness).

Kelly Oubre Jr., SF — Out (elbow).

Joel Embiid, C — Out (oblique).

Tyrese Maxey, G — Out (finger).

Johni Broome, F — Out (knee).

Nuggets

Peyton Watson, G — Out (hamstring).

76ers vs Nuggets Predictions and Picks

"Only one point separated the 76ers and Nuggets in the first meeting this season, but Tuesday's game could be a stark contrast to that .... On paper, you'd think Philadelphia is in fine form given their three wins in four games, but those were against Memphis, Brooklyn, and Portland, which isn't exactly a good measuring stick. This should be all Denver, if they guard against complacency. They've won six of seven at home vs Philly, and they're also 5-1 straight-up in six meetings overall." — Filip Tomic, Pickswise

"The 76ers have been able to go on a nice string of wins despite missing more than half of their starting lineup, but I think that run stops against this Nuggets squad, who reeled off two solid wins before suffering a heartbreaking loss in their last outing. The Nuggets should be able to secure the win at home with ease, but this line just seems a bit too hefty for a Nuggets squad still playing below their best." — Peter Tran, Sports Chat Place