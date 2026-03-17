The Life‑Saving Power of Cancer Screening and Speaking Up for Your Health

In a powerful and deeply personal conversation hosted by John Kincade, physicians Dr. Alexander (Alex) Deak and Dr. John Sprandio Jr. of Consultants in Medical Oncology and Hematology (CMOH) sat down to talk about cancer screening, patient advocacy, and what truly makes care effective—partnership.

Press play for John Kincade’s candid conversation with Dr. Alex Deak and Dr. John Sprandio on cancer screening and self‑advocacy.

Kincade opened the interview by sharing his own experience as a cancer survivor and crediting the CMOH team with helping save his life. That perspective shaped an honest discussion centered on real patient experiences, not just medical guidelines.

Understanding Cancer Screening—and Why It Matters

A major focus of the interview was cancer screening, starting with colon cancer. Dr. Deak explained that screening is about finding cancers—or even precancerous changes—before they become advanced. As both physicians noted, colorectal cancer is being diagnosed in younger and younger patients, which is why current guidelines now recommend screening earlier than in the past.

Dr. Sprandio emphasized that while guidelines matter, symptoms matter just as much. Even if a patient had a “clean” colonoscopy years earlier, new symptoms—fatigue, anemia, changes in color, or unusual cravings like chewing ice—should never be ignored. Screening timelines are not set in stone, and new information should always prompt new evaluation.

The conversation expanded to prostate cancer awareness, especially for men with family histories. Dr. Deak stressed that screening can begin with something simple—a blood test—and that symptoms such as difficulty urinating are not something to “push through.” Early conversations with a physician can make a significant difference.

Skin Cancer, Family History, and Paying Attention

The interview also covered melanoma and skin cancer, with both doctors reinforcing the importance of sun protection and routine dermatology visits. Dr. Deak explained that lighter skin tones, family history, and repeated severe sunburns increase risk, making annual screenings essential.

Kincade shared how intimidating his first dermatology visit felt—but how routine and reassuring it became once it was part of his regular care. That theme of peace of mind through prevention echoed throughout the conversation.

The Power of Self‑Advocacy and Relationships

Perhaps the most impactful takeaway was the importance of self‑advocacy. Both physicians acknowledged that today’s healthcare system can be difficult to navigate. Appointments can take time, symptoms can be minimized, and many patients—especially men—may hesitate to push for answers.

Dr. Sprandio emphasized empowerment: encouraging patients to take an active role in their care, establish trusted relationships with providers, and listen to advocates in their lives, like spouses or family members. Dr. Deak reinforced that persistence matters—if something feels off, it deserves attention.

As Kincade shared, having a strong care team and a supportive spouse made all the difference during his own journey. And that sense of teamwork is exactly what CMOH strives to deliver.

How CMOH Functions as a Patient‑Centered Medical Home

CMOH operates as a Patient‑Centered Medical Home, a comprehensive model of care developed by Dr. John Sprandio that puts patients at the center of everything.

From the first visit, patients receive personalized navigation and care coordination. Because CMOH physicians are fully independent, they maintain relationships with most hospital systems and all academic institutions across Southeastern Pennsylvania—allowing care to be tailored to each patient’s needs.

Patient navigators act as personal concierges, scheduling imaging, labs, specialist visits, and coordinating second opinions. This approach shortens the timeline of uncertainty and ensures care teams receive prompt results and can provide clear explanations and treatment plans.

Patients also have access to a 24/7 telephone triage team for symptom management and same‑ or next‑day appointments when needed. Financial counselors assist with insurance concerns, and patients benefit from education programs, survivorship plans, a secure patient portal, and complete HIPAA confidentiality.

Initial appointments are available within 1–2 business days. Patients can contact CMOH at Broomall (610‑492‑5900), Newtown Square (610‑492‑5906), or Glen Mills (610‑492‑5905).