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Eagles Sign Hollywood Brown To 1-Year Deal

The Eagles have been looking for a WR3 ever since they first acquired AJ Brown. They tried Quez Watkins, then they traded for Jahan Dotson. There were just never enough…

Dylan MacKinnon
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 26: Hollywood Brown #5 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs the ball during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.
(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Eagles have been looking for a WR3 ever since they first acquired AJ Brown. They tried Quez Watkins, then they traded for Jahan Dotson. There were just never enough targets to go around, and none of the WR 3 options did enough to earn a bigger role. Now they will try Hollywood Brown. They signed the former Chiefs WR to a 1 year deal, worth up to $6.5 million.

In 7 years, Brown has 4,322 yards and 33 TDs. His best season came in his final year with the Ravens, where he caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards and 6 TDS. Since then, he has struggled to find that same success. He spent 2 years with the Cardinals and 2 with the Chiefs. In the last 3 seasons, he didn't even pass 600 yards.

Brown brings an explosiveness to the Eagles' WR room that they lacked the past couple of years. He is a true speedster WR, the same as Quez. The Eagles rarely saw Quez's speed turn into production, but just having that player who can take the top off a defense at least can make them have to think about.

The Eagles' WR situation is in limbo as they await what will happen with AJ Brown. There is still a high chance he gets traded. In which case, Hollywood Brown is not an adequate replacement for AJ Brown. But if he is their 3rd WR, he will get the job done.

With the Eagles overhauling their offensive scheme, maybe WR3 will play a bigger role next season. No one should expect big things from him. At this point, the breakout people expected from brown likely is not coming. But if he gives you 587 yards like he did last year with the Chiefs, you'll take that.

Brown is a solid WR, perfect to be that 3rd guy on the team. If that is why the Eagles are bringing him in, it is a good move by them. There is no significant financial commitment, and it is only for 1 year. Worst case, he is not effective, and you move on a year from now. Best case, you get a guy who can make a few big plays for you over the course of the season.

NFLPhiladelphia Eagles
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
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