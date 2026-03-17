Eagles Sign Hollywood Brown To 1-Year Deal

The Eagles have been looking for a WR3 ever since they first acquired AJ Brown. They tried Quez Watkins, then they traded for Jahan Dotson. There were just never enough targets to go around, and none of the WR 3 options did enough to earn a bigger role. Now they will try Hollywood Brown. They signed the former Chiefs WR to a 1 year deal, worth up to $6.5 million.

In 7 years, Brown has 4,322 yards and 33 TDs. His best season came in his final year with the Ravens, where he caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards and 6 TDS. Since then, he has struggled to find that same success. He spent 2 years with the Cardinals and 2 with the Chiefs. In the last 3 seasons, he didn't even pass 600 yards.

Brown brings an explosiveness to the Eagles' WR room that they lacked the past couple of years. He is a true speedster WR, the same as Quez. The Eagles rarely saw Quez's speed turn into production, but just having that player who can take the top off a defense at least can make them have to think about.

The Eagles' WR situation is in limbo as they await what will happen with AJ Brown. There is still a high chance he gets traded. In which case, Hollywood Brown is not an adequate replacement for AJ Brown. But if he is their 3rd WR, he will get the job done.

With the Eagles overhauling their offensive scheme, maybe WR3 will play a bigger role next season. No one should expect big things from him. At this point, the breakout people expected from brown likely is not coming. But if he gives you 587 yards like he did last year with the Chiefs, you'll take that.