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Dallas Goedert Returns To Eagles On 1-Year Deal

The Eagles have seen a lot of players walk away in free agency this year. But at least one player is staying put. After moving back the deadline on his…

Dylan MacKinnon
LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 20: Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a pass for a touchdown against Quan Martin #20 of the Washington Commanders in the third quarter at Northwest Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Landover, Maryland.
(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Eagles have seen a lot of players walk away in free agency this year. But at least one player is staying put. After moving back the deadline on his voided contract multiple times, the Eagles re-signed Dallas Goedert to a 1-year deal that keeps the TE in Philadelphia.

Big Year For Dallas Goedert

Dallas Goedert is coming off a career year, scoring 11 TDs. It broke a record for most TDs in a single season by an Eagles TE. His previous high was 5 back in 2019. His 60 receptions were also a career high.

Not much worked for the Eagles' offense last year. They led the league in 3-and-outs and were 24th in yards per game and 19th in points. But one area where they were undeniably great was in the Red Zone. They rarely got there, but when they did, they scored a TD 70.21% of the time. Goedert was a key part of that, with Kevin Patullo finding creative ways to get him the ball, including multiple shuttle-pass TDs.

Getting him back is a big deal for the Eagles in multiple ways. For one, it prevents a massive dead cap hit caused by void years in his contract. But it also prevents them from having a crisis at TE. Behind him, they only have Grant Calcaterra, who, after 4 seasons, has failed to make much of an impact, and Johnny Mundt, a blocking specialist.

Eagles still might want to target a TE in the draft. This is only a 1-year deal, and Goedert is not 31. But they have at least bought themselves time and ensured they will have high-end TE play in 2026.

Goedert, in 8 seasons with the Eagles, has 409 catches, 4,676 yards, and 35 TDs. The catches are the 7th most by a TE in that time, and the yards/ TDs are both the 5th most. He needs 3 more TEs to move into first place all-time for Eagles TEs.

Dallas GoedertNFLPhiladelphia Eagles
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
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