Dallas Goedert Returns To Eagles On 1-Year Deal

The Eagles have seen a lot of players walk away in free agency this year. But at least one player is staying put. After moving back the deadline on his voided contract multiple times, the Eagles re-signed Dallas Goedert to a 1-year deal that keeps the TE in Philadelphia.

Big Year For Dallas Goedert

Dallas Goedert is coming off a career year, scoring 11 TDs. It broke a record for most TDs in a single season by an Eagles TE. His previous high was 5 back in 2019. His 60 receptions were also a career high.

Not much worked for the Eagles' offense last year. They led the league in 3-and-outs and were 24th in yards per game and 19th in points. But one area where they were undeniably great was in the Red Zone. They rarely got there, but when they did, they scored a TD 70.21% of the time. Goedert was a key part of that, with Kevin Patullo finding creative ways to get him the ball, including multiple shuttle-pass TDs.

Getting him back is a big deal for the Eagles in multiple ways. For one, it prevents a massive dead cap hit caused by void years in his contract. But it also prevents them from having a crisis at TE. Behind him, they only have Grant Calcaterra, who, after 4 seasons, has failed to make much of an impact, and Johnny Mundt, a blocking specialist.

Eagles still might want to target a TE in the draft. This is only a 1-year deal, and Goedert is not 31. But they have at least bought themselves time and ensured they will have high-end TE play in 2026.