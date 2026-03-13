This Day in Sports History: March 13

Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over the years, March 13 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Mar. 13 included:

1861: In the 23rd Grand National, Joseph Kendall won aboard Jealousy at 5/1.

The University of Oxford defeated Cambridge University in the first varsity golf match.

In the Stanley Cup, the Ottawa Senators beat the Galt Professionals of the Ontario Professional Hockey League 7-4 at Dey's Arena in Ottawa, Ontario.

The Quebec Bulldogs defeated the Moncton Victorias 8-0 for a 2-0 sweep of the Stanley Cup Challenge.

In the final of the newly created NHL championship, the Toronto Arenas beat the Montreal Canadiens, outscoring them 10-7 in a two-game set.

Ireland won their first Grand Slam with a 6-3 victory over Wales in the Five Nations Rugby Championship at Ravenhill Stadium, Belfast.

Braves' Bobby Thomson broke his ankle and was replaced by Hank Aaron.

Patty Berg won her sixth Titleholders golf crown by two strokes over Mary Lena Faulk.

At the Miami Beach Convention Hall, Floyd Patterson overcame two first-round knockdowns to KO Ingemar Johansson in six and retain the world heavyweight boxing crown.

Margaret Court won her 10th Australian singles title, beating fellow Australian Evonne Goolagong 2-6, 7-6, 7-5.

The New York Islanders Mike Bossy got his fifth career hat trick.

American speed skater Eric Heiden set a world record in the 1000-meter with a time of 1:13.60.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean of Great Britain won the World Figure Skating Championship in Copenhagen, Denmark.

1998 : In a memorable NCAA tournament moment, Valparaiso's Bryce Drew hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to defeat Mississippi.

Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis fought to a 12-round split draw in one of the most controversial decisions in boxing history.

In the 52nd ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, No. 3 Duke University beat Georgia Institute of Technology 69-64.

2005 : Toronto Raptor Donyell Marshall tied the NBA record with 12 three-pointers in a single game.

2007 : Lance Mackey became the first musher to win major long-distance North American sled dog races back-to-back.

No. 5 Louisville defeated No. 10 Villanova 69-55 in the 30th Big East Basketball Tournament.

In the 31st Big East Men's Basketball Tournament, No. 7 West Virginia beat No. 22 Georgetown 60-58.

No. 5 Duke beats No. 6 North Carolina 75-58 in the 58th ACC Men's Basketball Tournament.

2022: After a 40-day retirement, record-breaking quarterback Tom Brady announced that he would play at least one more season in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Three athletes who stood out on March 13 were Patty Berg, Mike Bossy, and Donyell Marshall.