Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia Union will try to pull out of an unexpected swoon in league play this weekend. Atlanta United will play host to Philadelphia inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Saturday at 3:15 p.m. EST.

The Union's attackers might as well be on strike. Frustrated supporters watched the team fall to 0-0-3 last Saturday when Philadelphia couldn't convert on 12 shot attempts or 11 corner kicks in an 0-1 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes. Manager Bradley Carnell is moving Milan Iloski around the formation trying to spark a better attack, but the Union's frantic fouls are leading to bookings and tentative players.

It's unlucky that the icy Union has to visit Atlanta, even if Georgia's solstice periods are way warmer than Pennsylvania's. Atlanta United is considered a strong home team and a terrible away team, demonstrated once again by the Five Stripes scoring twice in their home opener following a pair of clean-sheet defeats. Atlanta lost its third tilt to Salt Lake regardless, marking both of Saturday's opponents as without points.

Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United Betting Trends

The opponents have gone a combined 0-0-6 this season.

The Philadelphia Union is unbeaten in the last five meetings.

Only one first-half goal was scored in the last four matchups.

Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United Injury Reports

Philadelphia Union

Midfielder Quinn Sullivan remains in rehab following ACL surgery.

Forward Eddy Davis III is out with a quadriceps injury.

Atlanta United

Defender Will Reilly is out with a hamstring injury.

Defender Jay Fortune is out with a foot injury.

Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United Predictions and Picks

James McRone of The Philly Soccer Page writes that "alarm bells" are going off following Philadelphia's poor start to the season. The Union never looked quite this bad while it was getting off to a slow start in 2025. "Errant passing" and "confusion" are how McRone accurately describes Philly's flawed attempts at out-from-the-back offense. It's quite fitting that the blog misprints the Union's newest defender Philippe Ndinga as a "sighing" rather than a signing. There's a lot of sighing at Subaru Park at this juncture.

Philadelphia has been able to break Atlanta's trend of modest success on home grounds. Carnell's squad has thieved four points from its last two visits to Georgia. Atlanta could produce even fewer goals than it did in 2025 unless someone other than Aleksei Miranchuk, Atlanta's midfielder who scored a brace last weekend, begins to strike shots more accurately when the weather warms.