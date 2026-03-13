Phillies 2026 Season Preview: Marchan & Stubbs in Backup Catcher Battle

J.T. Realmuto dominated the offseason headlines as the lightning rod for the ‘run it back’ criticism of the Philadelphia Phillies. The backup catcher behind Realmuto, meanwhile, will also significantly impact concerns about the heavy workload the 35-year-old takes on for the 2026 Phillies.

Rob Thomson has two options in spring training – Rafael Marchan and Garrett Stubbs – with notable MLB experience at backup catcher. Which one will he choose to relieve an aging player at the most physically demanding position in the sport?

“It seems like we talk about J.T.’s starts every year. Again, it all depends on how he looks and how he feels. He’s been very honest with me, so I don’t want to put a number on it. I think I put a number on it last year. We went over that just because he’s such a great athlete. He’s a freak. He’s always in great shape. He takes care of his body, and I have a lot of confidence in Marchan. I have a lot of confidence in Garrett Stubbs as well, so I think with that group, we’re very fortunate.” -Rob Thomson

Rafael Marchan

27-year-old Rafael Marchan brings more athleticism and natural defensive ability behind the plate than Stubbs. He ranked in the 96th percentile of major league catchers last season in pop time. He gunned down 10 of 32 base stealers at a 31% rate above the MLB average.

Thomson complimented Marchan consistently in 2026 for following Realmuto’s lead with a tireless commitment to pregame scouting and assisting the pitching staff. The former highly-touted prospect has meshed well in the clubhouse, especially by developing excellent communication skills with both Latin American teammates and native English speakers.

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Marchan’s unimpressive .210/.282/.305 slash line landed him with a glaringly subpar 61 OPS+ well below the 100 statistical median. The Phillies finished with a 15-15 record in his 30 starts while they were 81-51 in games when Realmuto. However, the glaring numbers don’t comprehensively define the switch hitter's overall offensive ability.

Consider that Marchan also picked up 15 hits in 56 at-bats (.294) during his only extended stretch of major league action while Realmuto recovered from midseason surgery in 2024. His career 91 OPS+ equals Realmuto’s final number from 2025. He picked up 22 hits in only 105 at-bats in 2025, when the unique part-time role behind Realmuto made it more difficult to develop offensive rhythm.

A club’s record with the backup catcher also skews because of starting pitcher preferences. Consider that Realmuto almost exclusively catches for Zack Wheeler, who was arguably the best pitcher in baseball before the All-Star Break in 2025.

Marchan is out of minor league options. If he doesn’t make the 26-man roster on Opening Day, another MLB organization will likely swoop in to steal catching depth from the Phillies. His competition, Garrett Stubbs, is in a similar situation.

Garrett Stubbs

Catcher Garrett Stubbs has posted a 68 OPS+ in 197 career MLB games. While his slender frame allows for good pop time behind the plate, he’s struggled to prevent base stealers with just a 20.4% caught stealing rate since joining the Phillies in 2022.

Stubbs spent most of the 2025 season with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. He still subtly contributed to the Phillies with important feedback for pitching coach Caleb Cotham when Triple-A pitchers got the call to the big leagues. He hit .265 with a .753 OPS in 71 International League games.

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Phillies teammates compliment Stubbs as a positive and energetic voice, although the idea has worn on frustrated fans unleashing venom after repeated disappointing playoff exits. Stubbs stood firm to his reputation in February by carrying his infant daughter through the clubhouse at BayCare Ballpark with a custom Stubbs #21 shirsey. While positivity can impact a club over the grind of 162 games, it shouldn’t override a clear talent discrepancy.

The Phillies planned to limit Realmuto’s workload in 2025 with the theoretical hope it would preserve his offense late in the season. The plan didn’t materialize, as Realmuto led the league in innings among catchers once again. The club saw the impact of the workload about as tangibly as they possibly could have when their catcher posted an ugly .556 OPS in September.

They’ll choose the best option at backup catcher to relieve the 35-year-old Realmuto. Thomson did float the idea that Stubbs could earn the final bench spot as a utility player, but his offensive shortcomings raise serious questions about his roster value.

If Stubbs isn’t on the Opening Day roster, he’d also have to clear waivers. If he spent another season in Triple A, the Phillies would pay him $575,000. The considerably high minor league salary could help the player’s preference to stay in a comfortable organization.

Who will the Phillies choose as the backup catcher in 2026?

Who should the Phillies choose as the backup catcher in 2026?