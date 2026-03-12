ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Treatment-Resistant Depression with Dr. Tyler Veterano

Andrew Salciunas

Depression and anxiety can look different for everyone. For many people, the first steps of treatment (like therapy and medication) can make a real difference. But for others, symptoms persist even after trying traditional options. In this month’s Stay Well Health Chat, Andrew Salciunas talks with Tyler Veterano, DO, Lead Physician of Virtua Inpatient Behavioral Health, about treatment-resistant depression and what hope can look like when standard approaches aren’t enough.

Dr. Veterano breaks down advanced treatments like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT). He explains how these therapies work, why they can help when other treatments haven’t, and how specialists determine which option may be right for a patient especially when symptoms are severe or urgent.

If you’ve been struggling, you’re not alone, and you don’t have to figure it out by yourself. Watch this full Stay Well Health Chat to learn about signs to look for, when to seek help, and how Virtua can connect you with the next step in care.

Some of the topics discussed:

  • Common signs of depression and anxiety.
  • When you should seek help for depression and anxiety.
  • Recommended first steps for treatment (therapy, medication, support).
  • Treatment-resistant depression.
  • How Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) works and what patients can expect.
  • How Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) works and what patients can expect.
  • How to take the first step and where to go for resources

To learn more about treatment-resistant depression and the options we discussed today, visit virtua.org/depression or call 609-914-6550.

Virtua Health
Andrew SalciunasAuthor
Andrew Salciunas, “The Choonis,” has done it all at the station - screening calls, working events as a member of the street team, producing 7 days a week, doing updates, and now hosting his own show. Now with a wife and kid, his life experiences are far different than when he first started, but this “regular guy” knows how to relate to anyone. He writes about the Flyers, Phillies, Sixers, and Eagles.
