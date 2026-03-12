Treatment-Resistant Depression with Dr. Tyler Veterano

Depression and anxiety can look different for everyone. For many people, the first steps of treatment (like therapy and medication) can make a real difference. But for others, symptoms persist even after trying traditional options. In this month’s Stay Well Health Chat, Andrew Salciunas talks with Tyler Veterano, DO, Lead Physician of Virtua Inpatient Behavioral Health, about treatment-resistant depression and what hope can look like when standard approaches aren’t enough.

Dr. Veterano breaks down advanced treatments like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT). He explains how these therapies work, why they can help when other treatments haven’t, and how specialists determine which option may be right for a patient especially when symptoms are severe or urgent.

If you’ve been struggling, you’re not alone, and you don’t have to figure it out by yourself. Watch this full Stay Well Health Chat to learn about signs to look for, when to seek help, and how Virtua can connect you with the next step in care.

Some of the topics discussed:

Common signs of depression and anxiety.

When you should seek help for depression and anxiety.

Recommended first steps for treatment (therapy, medication, support).

Treatment-resistant depression.

How Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) works and what patients can expect.

How Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) works and what patients can expect.

How to take the first step and where to go for resources