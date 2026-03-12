Philadelphia Flyers vs Minnesota Wild: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Philadelphia Flyers will look to make it two wins in a row as they battle the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST.

The Flyers are 30-23-11 and fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They are seven points back of the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and just beat the Washington Capitals at home 4-1. Philly was down 1-0 after one period of play. Then the Flyers scored two in the second and two in the third. Shots were even at 22 each and Philadelphia lost in hits 20-16 and in faceoffs 31-25. The power play was 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 2-for-3 on stops. Trevor Zegras was the first star with one goal.

The Wild are 38-16-11 and third in the Central Division. They are three points back of second in the division and just beat the Utah Mammoth at home 5-0. Minnesota scored in every period, including three goals in the third. The Wild outshot the Mammoth 30-25, outhit them 22-14, and won in faceoffs 33-27. The power play was 0-for-4 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3 on stops. Giveaways were high for both teams and Brock Faber was the first star with some solid defense.

Spread

Flyers +1.5 (-119)

Wild -1.5 (+111)

Money line

Flyers +211

Wild -230

Total

OVER 6 (+101)

UNDER 6 (-111)

Note: The above data was collected on March 12, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Flyers vs Wild Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in nine of Philadelphia's last 11 games.

Philadelphia is 5-2 SU in its last seven games.

Philadelphia is 5-1 SU in its last six games against Minnesota.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Minnesota's last five games.

Minnesota is 9-3 SU in its last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Minnesota's last six games against Philadelphia.

Flyers vs Wild Injury Reports

Philadelphia Flyers

Rodrigo Abols, C - Injured reserve

Tyson Foerster, RW - Injured reserve

Ryan Ellis, D - Injured reserve

Minnesota Wild

Marcus Foligno, LW - Injured reserve

Flyers vs Wild Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is 25th in scoring, 20th in goals against, 30th on the power play, and 21st on the penalty kill. Travis Konecny leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Flyers are 15-12-4 on the road and 5-3-2 in their last 10 games. The last few games, Philly has been in a bit of a win-loss mode. The offense has been solid, but not explosive this season. They have remained competitive because of disciplined defense and reliable goaltending. The Flyers lead the season series 1-0, as they beat the Wild early in the season 2-1 in overtime.

Minnesota is 10th in scoring, tied for fourth in goals against, fourth on the power play, and 20th on the penalty kill. Kirill Kaprizov leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Wild are 19-7-7 at home and 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. Minnesota is one of the best teams in the Western Conference. They are top-10 on both sides of the puck and have an extremely efficient power play. Matthew Boldy has been one of the team's most productive players recently, picking up 18 points in the last 10 games.

Best Bet: Wild Spread