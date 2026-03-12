Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread, and Total

Fresh off a gritty home win, the shorthanded Sixers hit the road Thursday for another daunting matchup against the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. EST at Little Caesars Arena, with the Eastern Conference clash streaming nationally on Prime Video.

Philadelphia (35-30) enters the matchup riding the high of a much-needed 139-129 victory over Memphis on Tuesday. With Tyrese Maxey (finger) joining Joel Embiid (oblique), Paul George (suspension), and Kelly Oubre Jr. (elbow) on the sidelines, the Sixers have been forced to embrace the "next man up" mentality. Rookie guard VJ Edgecombe answered the call against the Grizzlies, filling the playmaking void with 21 points, five assists, and three steals to keep Philadelphia afloat in the crowded Eastern Conference play-in picture.

The Sixers will need every ounce of that resilience against Detroit (46-18), which sits atop the East and looks to be back in top form after snapping a rare four-game skid with a 138-100 demolition of Brooklyn on Tuesday. All-Star guard Cade Cunningham continues to orchestrate the offense, averaging 25.1 points and 9.9 assists, while center Jalen Duren dominates the paint with 18.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.

Detroit has owned the season series so far, picking up a pair of single-digit wins over Philadelphia back in November.

Spread

76ers +15 (-104)

Pistons -15 (-103)

Moneyline

76ers +764

Pistons -826

Total

Over 222 (-110)

Under 222 (-109)

Note: The above data was collected on March 12, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

76ers vs Pistons Betting Trends

The 76ers are 19-11-1 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Pistons are 15-17 against the spread at home.

The total has gone under in four of the 76ers' past six matchups.

The Pistons are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven home games.

The 76ers have won nine of the last 13 matchups against the Pistons in Detroit.

The under has hit in four of the last five meetings between these teams.

76ers vs Pistons Injury Reports

76ers

Adem Bona, C — Game-time decision (back).

Kelly Oubre Jr., G — Out (elbow).

Tyrese Maxey, G — Out (finger).

Joel Embiid, C — Out (oblique).

Johni Broome, F — Out (knee).

Pistons

Caris LeVert, G — Game-time decision (wrist).

Ausar Thompson, G — Out (ankle).

76ers vs Pistons Predictions and Picks

"Cam Payne played one of his best games in his career in the win over the Grizzlies, but he's not going to drop 30 points and 10 assists against the most menacing defense in the NBA. Although the Pistons have had troubles covering large spreads, they should have an easy time pulling away with a blowout win at home over the ailing Sixers squad without their stars." — Lou Aguila, SportyTrader

"These teams have already clashed twice this season, with the Pistons winning on both occasions by single digits, but the 76ers are just so banged up this time around. I can't picture anything but a comfortable blowout win for the Pistons in this spot if they play anything like they did in their last game." — Peter Tran, PickDawgz