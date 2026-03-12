Eagles Re-Sign Punter Braden Mann To 4-Year Deal

The Eagles have spent most of the offseason so far seeing their free agents walk out the door. But they just ensured one will be sticking around for the next few seasons. The Eagles and Punter Braden Mann agreed to a 4-year, $14 million extension

Mann is coming off having one of the best seasons ever for an Eagles punter. His 49.9 yards per punt were the 5th highest in the league last year. His 43.1 Net yards Per Punt ranked 7th in the league. And his 43 Net Yards per punt since joining the Eagles is the best number in franchise history.

The Eagles spent a lot of time punting last season. They led the league in 3-and-outs. Mann hardly ever had a bad punt. They could consistently rely on him to flip field position, even when backed up behind the 20-yard line. It got to the point where people joked about him being the Team MVP.

The deal makes Braden Mann the 5th-highest-paid punter in the league. This is the first time Howie Roseman has ever been in the top 10 for a Punter Contract. It is also the most Howie Roseman has ever invested in a punter. The Eagles haven't had the same punter for more than 3 seasons. But clearly, they have enough faith in Mann to break all types of franchise norms.