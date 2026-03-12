ABS Challenge System Will Change MLB in More Complex Ways

The ABS challenge system has become one the biggest talking point of MLB Spring Training.

Automated calls will change much more than a few umpire mistakes, however. The indirect consequences of the new system will impact elements of the game that have evolved and persisted through every era of baseball history.

MLB Veteran Privilege

Debates between proponents and opponents of the ABS challenge haven’t often touched on one topic that veteran right-hander Walker Buehler spoke about after a short minor league stint using ABS last season.

“I think starting pitchers that have pitched for a long time deserve certain parts of the plate that other guys don’t get. When I got to the big leagues, I didn’t get every part of the zone that other guys did. I think that’s part of our game and should be.” -Walker Buehler

Should MLB officials consider veteran privilege when establishing the rules? While fans might not always notice a few borderline pitches called a certain way, umpires have both conscious and subconscious perceptions of veteran pitchers and accomplished MLB stars.

Former Philadelphia Phillies reliever Ricky Bottalico talked about his experience with the “Maddux zone” in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Greg Maddux – along with teammates John Smoltz and Tom Glavine – were the biggest contributors to a starting rotation that helped the Atlanta Braves to 14 consecutive division titles from 1991-2005. The favorable strike zones that boosted an already great Atlanta staff frustrated Bottalico.

Mandatory Credit: Jamie Squire /Allsport

Do accomplished pitchers deserve the benefit of the doubt with the advantage of bigger strike zones?

Veterans like Buehler carry themselves with pride from their own personal journeys to major league success and the hard work it takes to reach a respected status. Now, they face the idea of a competitive disadvantage because of a rule change outside their control.

Pitch Framing

The ABS challenge system could also eliminate another old school baseball reality. Catchers have developed the skill of pitch framing with a deliberate intention to skew an umpire’s perception behind home plate for generations. A robot won’t be fooled by a good pitch frame.

“I think there is like an artistic element to baseball that goes beyond what technology can do, right in that human element. As much as we can maintain that and accentuate it in addition to just getting better and more accurate and things like that, I think if we can do both of those things, we’re kind of heading in the right direction.” -Joe Martinez, MLB Vice President of On-Field Strategy, on Baseball Tonight

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Fans might look at things differently. The idea of creating an equal playing field is the appeal. A modern generation focused on the benefits of technology isn’t shaping opinions very often based on what Buehler or other veteran pitchers believe is fair.

Bottalico expects MLB officials to gradually add more ABS challenges and other rules to expand the technology. It’s entirely possible that, years down the road, the ABS zone will determine every single ball or strike call in a major league game.