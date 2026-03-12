ABS Challenge System Will Change MLB in More Complex Ways
The ABS challenge system has become one the biggest talking point of MLB Spring Training. Automated calls will change much more than a few umpire mistakes, however. The indirect consequences…
The ABS challenge system has become one the biggest talking point of MLB Spring Training.
Automated calls will change much more than a few umpire mistakes, however. The indirect consequences of the new system will impact elements of the game that have evolved and persisted through every era of baseball history.
MLB Veteran Privilege
Debates between proponents and opponents of the ABS challenge haven’t often touched on one topic that veteran right-hander Walker Buehler spoke about after a short minor league stint using ABS last season.
Should MLB officials consider veteran privilege when establishing the rules? While fans might not always notice a few borderline pitches called a certain way, umpires have both conscious and subconscious perceptions of veteran pitchers and accomplished MLB stars.
Former Philadelphia Phillies reliever Ricky Bottalico talked about his experience with the “Maddux zone” in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Greg Maddux – along with teammates John Smoltz and Tom Glavine – were the biggest contributors to a starting rotation that helped the Atlanta Braves to 14 consecutive division titles from 1991-2005. The favorable strike zones that boosted an already great Atlanta staff frustrated Bottalico.
Do accomplished pitchers deserve the benefit of the doubt with the advantage of bigger strike zones?
Veterans like Buehler carry themselves with pride from their own personal journeys to major league success and the hard work it takes to reach a respected status. Now, they face the idea of a competitive disadvantage because of a rule change outside their control.
Pitch Framing
The ABS challenge system could also eliminate another old school baseball reality. Catchers have developed the skill of pitch framing with a deliberate intention to skew an umpire’s perception behind home plate for generations. A robot won’t be fooled by a good pitch frame.
Fans might look at things differently. The idea of creating an equal playing field is the appeal. A modern generation focused on the benefits of technology isn’t shaping opinions very often based on what Buehler or other veteran pitchers believe is fair.
Bottalico expects MLB officials to gradually add more ABS challenges and other rules to expand the technology. It’s entirely possible that, years down the road, the ABS zone will determine every single ball or strike call in a major league game.
If the ABS zone becomes a bigger part of the game, it’ll impact more than just a missed ball or strike call.