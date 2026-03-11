Washington Capitals vs Philadelphia Flyers: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Washington Capitals will look to make it two wins in a row as they battle the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The Capitals are 32-26-7 and fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They are seven points back of the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and just beat the Calgary Flames at home 7-3. This was a game of big scoring runs. In the first period, the Caps went up 3-0, the Flames scored three in the second, and Washington put up four goals in the third. The Capitals outshot Calgary 29-26, outhit them 20-15, and won in faceoffs 30-23. The power play was 1-for-3 and Washington didn't take any penalties. They did well blocking shots and Connor McMichael was the first star with two goals.

The Flyers are 29-23-11 and sixth in the Metropolitan Division. They are nine points back of the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and just lost to the New York Rangers at home 6-2. After one period, the Flyers were down 3-0, scored early in the second, and then the Rangers scored three more. The game was basically over after two periods of play. Philly outshot New York 34-27, outhit them 32-17, and won in faceoffs 30-25. The power play was 1-for-3 and the penalty kill was 1-for-4 on stops.

Spread

Capitals -1.5 (+216)

Flyers +1.5 (-245)

Money line

Capitals -116

Flyers +110

Total

OVER 6 (-104)

UNDER 6 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on March 11, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Capitals vs Flyers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Washington's last nine games.

Washington is 7-1 SU in its last eight games against Philadelphia.

Washington is 1-5 SU in its last six games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of Philadelphia's last 10 games.

Philadelphia is 4-2 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Philadelphia's last seven games against Washington.

Capitals vs Flyers Injury Reports

Washington Capitals

David Kampf, C - Day-to-day

Philadelphia Flyers

Rodrigo Abols, C - Injured reserve

Tyson Foerster, RW - Injured reserve

Ryan Ellis, D - Injured reserve

Capitals vs Flyers Predictions and Picks

Washington is 15th in scoring, 11th in goals against, 28th on the power play, and 17th on the penalty kill. Tom Wilson leads the team in goals. The Capitals are 12-15-4 on the road and 6-4 in their last 10 games. With their most recent win against the Flames, the Caps ended a three-game losing streak. The scoring finally got going and the defense had another solid effort. The season series is tied 1-1 and Washington won the last matchup 3-1.

Philadelphia is 25th in scoring, tied for 18th in goals against, 30th on the power play, and 19th on the penalty kill. Travis Konecny leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Flyers are 14-11-7 at home and 5-3-2 in their last 10 games. Philly has lost two of their last three games and both sides of the puck have been all over the place. The Flyers recently completed a "conditioning reset" aimed at restoring their aggressive, high-pressure identity. This method didn't show up in the last game, but they will regroup and try again.

Best Bet: Flyers Money line