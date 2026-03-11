Union Lose 1st Leg Of Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16

ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
The Philadelphia Union find themselves on the edge of elimination after losing Leg 1 vs Club America in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16. They fell 1-0 to the Liga LX team from Mexico City.

Club America's lone goal came in the 20th minute. It was set up after Geiner Martinez earned a yellow card after fouling Érick Sánchez. That led to a free kick, and Brian Rodríguez found Raphael Veiga, whose shot found the back of the goal.

The Union went on to outshot Club America 12 to 7, but never scored. It was a story of missed opportunities. They set themselves up to score the equalizer so many times, but just never could finish.

It sets up for a deciding game down in Mexico City on March 18. The way the Round of 16 works is you play 2 games, and the winner is decided on aggregate. That means whoever scores the most goals over the 2 games advances.

If the two teams win, or it is a tie, Club America wins on aggregate. But if the Union win by 2 or more goals, they advance on aggregate. If the Union lead 1-0 by just 1 goal at the end of regulation, it will go to OT, and if neither team can score there, the winner will be decided by a penalty shootout.

Next Game

That deciding game takes place on March 18th, at 9 pm Eastern Time. Club America is the home team and will host at Estadio de la Ciudad de los Deportes. FS2 will broadcast the game.

The Union do have one game in MNLS play between the two games, though. On Saturday, 3/14, they take on Atlanta United FC on the road. That game starts at 3:15. You can watch it on Apple TV or listen on 97.5 The Fanatic.

