Philadelphia Union vs Club America: CONCACAF Champions Cup Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia Union's trek through the Champions Cup preliminary round was as easy as it could be. That path will get way harder against Club America in Tuesday's Round-of-16 first leg at 7 p.m. EST.

Tuesday's visiting Eagles of Mexico City defeated the Honduras side Olympia 2-1 to advance to the next round in Philly. El Tricolor center-back Ramon Juarez scored the winner for Club America. While a 0-0 back leg seems too methodical for a Liga MX squad that should outclass a smaller federation, Club America expected to be busy after performing continentally, fighting in five tough Clausura bouts.

Philadelphia was blown away 0-4 in its last two-legged tie with Club America in 2021. Since then, though, the Union has improved its record against Mexican lineups, most recently eliminating Mazatlan in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Leagues Cup. Philly's a modest favorite in a tie with cautious O/U lines.

Philadelphia Union vs Club America Betting Trends

Philadelphia has only one outright win at home since last Oct. 4.

The Union lost both of its previous matches against Club America.

Club America has gone 5-2-2 versus MLS opponents since 2022.

Philadelphia Union vs Club America Injury Reports

Philadelphia Union

Midfielder Quinn Sullivan remains in rehab following ACL surgery.

Forward Eddy Davis III is out with a quadriceps injury.

Club America

Forward Víctor Dávila is out with a knee injury.

Forward Isaías Violante is out with a knee injury.

Forward Alejandro Zendejas is probable with muscle discomfort.

Philadelphia Union vs Club America Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia can't blame its CONCACAF schedule for starting the MLS season 0-0-3. Last year's winners of the Supporters Shield had the easiest draw of the Round of 32 against Defence Force, nothing that should have taxed the Union's lineup at all. Philly's manager, Bradley Carnell, has to balance the temptation to focus on a promising event with a top priority to improve the one going badly.

Club America, which finished as runner-up in the Clausura playoffs last spring, is led by the 25-year-old forward Brian Rodriguez, who has two goals and an assist in Mexico's young season. The Eagles aren't looking nearly as consistent as they did at this time last year, however. Eder Ramirez of SoyFutbol brags that the side "came out swinging" to secure last weekend's victory over Queretaro in an article entitled "The Giant of the Continent Awakens." But the Eagles had to beat a last-place club to get to 4-2-4.